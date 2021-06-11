Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test
WEC News

Le Mans 24 Hours fans won't be divided into groups

By:

The 50,000 spectators allowed to attend this year's rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hours in August will not divided into smaller groups.

Le Mans 24 Hours fans won't be divided into groups

Pierre Fillon, president of race organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, revealed that there will be "no segregation and no bubbles" in the wake of the announcement on Thursday that fans will return to the centrepiece round of the World Endurance Championship on August 21/22 after a year's absence.

This is in contrast to the original plan for the 2020 edition of the race held last September.

It has been hoped to accommodate a limited crowd in up to 10 5000-strong bubbles located around the track, though this had to be abandoned the month prior to the race and the event was held behind closed doors.

Read Also:

"There is no plan for bubbles this time, so we are expecting a crowd of 50,000 without any segregation," Fillon told Motorsport.com.

"The only thing we will do is manage the flow of people to ensure that we do not have big gatherings of people in one place."

Fillon explained that the crowd this year, which will be approximately 20% of the traditional Le Mans attendance, will be free to roam in the spectator areas between Maison Blanche and Tertre Rouge.

He added that the ACO is still discussing whether to open up other viewing areas, including those at Mulsanne Corner and at Indianapolis/Arnage.

The ACO's plan is in line with the French government's road map for exiting the lockdown resulting from the COVID pandemic.

The final restrictions, including the limit on gatherings to 5000 people, are due to be removed on June 30.

Fillon stated that the final decisions on how the crowd will be accommodated at this year's 24 Hours will be made at the beginning of July.

This will include the number of campsites that will be open and their capacity.

Spectators attending the fourth round of the WEC will have to present the new health pass - or pass sanitaire - introduced by the French government this week to gain entry to the circuit.

This means that attendees will have to be fully vaccinated, have a negative result from a PCR test or provide proof that they have had COVID in the past six months and are therefore considered immune.

Fillon revealed that he is expecting a largely local crowd for the 89th running of the Le Mans enduro.

It remains unclear whether fans from Britain will be able to attend the race.

The French government introduced a ban on all non-essential travel from the UK and an enforced quarantine period for all arrivals at the end of May.

The move was a response to a rising number of cases of the Indian or Delta COVID variant.

Tickets will go on sale for this year's Le Mans on June 21, with ACO members able to buy theirs from June 17.

shares
comments

Related video

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test

Previous article

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

34min
2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

17h
4
Supercars

Supercars wants to end in-season development

10h
5
NASCAR Cup

McRib to Sponsor Setzer at Talladega

Latest news
Le Mans 24 Hours fans won't be divided into groups
WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours fans won't be divided into groups

9m
Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test
Video Inside
WEC

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test

2h
Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators in August
Video Inside
WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators in August

17h
BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023
Video Inside
IMSA

BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023

20h
Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for WEC debut
Video Inside
WEC

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for WEC debut

Jun 10, 2021
Latest videos
WEC: Scherer to miss Portimao after positive COVID test 00:39
WEC
27m

WEC: Scherer to miss Portimao after positive COVID test

WEC: Glickenhaus hypercar 00:45
WEC
20h

WEC: Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao debut

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi 01:31
WEC
22h

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi 02:08
WEC
22h

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi

WEC: Onboard Lap - Portimao 01:54
WEC
Jun 3, 2021

WEC: Onboard Lap - Portimao

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators in August
Video Inside
WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators in August

BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023
Video Inside
IMSA

BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023

The new threat facing SRO's ultra-successful GT3 category Prime
GT

The new threat facing SRO's ultra-successful GT3 category

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Prime

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory.

WEC
May 4, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021

Trending Today

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

Supercars wants to end in-season development
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Supercars wants to end in-season development

McRib to Sponsor Setzer at Talladega
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

McRib to Sponsor Setzer at Talladega

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours fans won't be divided into groups
WEC WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours fans won't be divided into groups

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators in August
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators in August

BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.