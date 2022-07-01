Le Mans Full Access video: Episode 2

Listen to this article

Following the first episode in the fly-on-the-wall documentary produced by the FIA World Endurance Championship, which digs into the drama of Hyperpole qualifying, episode two focuses on the pre-event preparations.

For the drivers, Friday is an opportunity to wind down and enjoy the famed parade through the Le Mans town, where they can share in the party atmosphere with the thousands of spectators in attendance. But, as recently-retired 2014 WEC champion and expert commentator Anthony Davidson explains, the drivers are never fully able to switch off from the all-consuming task awaiting them.

As the race approaches, Le Mans Full Access presents a first-person view from above the circuit filmed by skydivers, before cutting away to interviews with rally legend Sebastien Ogier and returning team owner Roger Penske. The 18-time Indianapolis 500-winner's appreciation for the event is evident and is interspersed with fascinating candid footage of his interactions on the grid with rival WRT team boss Vincent Vosse (WRT) and Le Mans legend Jacky Ickx.

We see how drivers spend the build-up on the grid joking about films or showing their children how to work wheelguns, while the crew of the polesitting #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID discuss their concerns about the anticipated hot conditions before the event's 90th edition gets underway.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.