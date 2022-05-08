Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Spa WEC: #7 Toyota victorious in dramatic mixed weather race Next / Calado "nearly crashed three times" before Spa GTE Pro win
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps News

Lopez: Spa WEC race conditions “like a horror movie”

Jose Maria Lopez described watching his Toyota teammates on track in Saturday’s incident-packed Spa round of the FIA World Endurance Championship as “like a horror movie”.

Gary Watkins
By:
Lopez: Spa WEC race conditions “like a horror movie”
Listen to this article

Lopez said he had the “easiest part” after taking over the Toyota GR010 Hybrid for the run to the flag as the reigning world champions claimed victory in a race interrupted by heavy rain, three red flags, six safety cars and five Full Course Yellows.

“Watching the inboards and hearing the radio from the garage was really tough,” said Lopez, who completed a 27-second victory over the Alpine A480-Gibson after taking over for the final 80 minutes of the Spa 6 Hours.

“There were points in the race where Mike and Kamui looked like passengers in the car; there was so much aquaplaning, it was extreme at times.

“To watch from outside, it was like a horror movie.”

“It was tough to watch, but it must have been even tougher in the car.”

  • Watch all WEC races live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply).

Conway, who was in the #7 Toyota when the rain arrived in the second hour of the race, admitted that it was difficult to keep the car on the track when the conditions were at their worst.

“Some of the wet running was really treacherous, a lot of standing water, just hard to keep it on the road,” he said.

“It was really tough, but we hung in there, didn’t make any mistakes, and that was key to victory.”

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR0110 Hybrid Hypercar of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR0110 Hybrid Hypercar of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota Gazoo Racing technical director Pascal Vasselon reckoned the race officials made the right calls on most occasions over the course of the race.

He only questioned the decision to go to green-flag running after a FCY at the end of the third hour, shortly after which the race was red-flagged for the third time.

“There was one moment when we were very surprised when the race restarted after an FCY and there was heavy rain,” he explained.

“This was borderline: immediately afterwards the race had to be stopped again because there was aquaplaning everywhere.

“This was a bit of a surprising call; otherwise it was generally good.”

shares
comments

Related video

Spa WEC: #7 Toyota victorious in dramatic mixed weather race
Previous article

Spa WEC: #7 Toyota victorious in dramatic mixed weather race
Next article

Calado "nearly crashed three times" before Spa GTE Pro win

Calado "nearly crashed three times" before Spa GTE Pro win
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Calado "nearly crashed three times" before Spa GTE Pro win Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Calado "nearly crashed three times" before Spa GTE Pro win

Spa WEC: Pla secures maiden pole for Glickenhaus Spa-Francorchamps
Video Inside
WEC

Spa WEC: Pla secures maiden pole for Glickenhaus

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Sebring Prime
WEC

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Latest news

Calado "nearly crashed three times" before Spa GTE Pro win
WEC WEC

Calado "nearly crashed three times" before Spa GTE Pro win

Lopez: Spa WEC race conditions “like a horror movie”
WEC WEC

Lopez: Spa WEC race conditions “like a horror movie”

Spa WEC: #7 Toyota victorious in dramatic mixed weather race
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Spa WEC: #7 Toyota victorious in dramatic mixed weather race

Spa WEC: Pla secures maiden pole for Glickenhaus
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Spa WEC: Pla secures maiden pole for Glickenhaus

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.