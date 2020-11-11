WEC
Previous
WEC / Bahrain / Breaking news

Lynn to miss Bahrain WEC finale after positive COVID test

shares
comments
Lynn to miss Bahrain WEC finale after positive COVID test
By:

Factory Aston Martin driver Alex Lynn will skip the final round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season in Bahrain after testing positive for COVID-19.

Following his Le Mans 24 Hours success with Maxime Martin and Harry Tincknell in the #97 Aston Martin Vantage in the GTE Pro class, Lynn was due to return with Martin as a duo for this weekend's eight-hour title decider.

However, in a statement released on Wednesday, Aston has revealed that the British driver didn’t travel to Bahrain after returning a positive COVID-19 test.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to end the FIA World Endurance Championship season in this way, especially after the amazing high of the Le Mans victory that brought us back into title contention,” said Lynn.

“I wish all my teammates the best of luck this weekend, but especially Maxime and Richard.” 

Lynn's place will be taken by Richard Westbrook, who was already due to travel to the Gulf nation to drive alongside Paul Dalla Lana and Ross Gunn in Aston’s #98 entry in the GTE Am ranks due to Augusto Farfus’ commitments with BMW in the clashing Sebring 12 Hours.

With Westbrook moving up to GTE Pro, Aston has called up 2017 GTE Am champion Pedro Lamy to take Westbrook’s place in the #98 Vantage.

“I feel really sorry for Alex,” said Westbrook. “It’s terrible for a driver to have the chance to fight for a championship taken away by something like this.

"I am looking forward to getting back in the Vantage GTE and having had a plenty of miles under my belt at Le Mans, I’m certain that I will be able to give Maxime the support he needs as he goes for the championship.

"Bahrain is one my favourite tracks; I won my first GT race there 2005. Hopefully I can do it again this weekend!” 

The two Aston crews occupy the top two spots in the GTE Pro standings, with the #95 entry of Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim leading Lynn and Martin by 15 points, with 38 available in the bonus points Bahrain race.

Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Bahrain
Drivers Alex Lynn
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

