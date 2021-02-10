British driver Lynn has been racing for Aston in the WEC since the 2018-19 superseason, partnering Maxime Martin in both campaigns in the marque’s #97 Vantage GTE car.

Lynn and Martin won on WEC’s second visit to Spa during the elongated superseason, before triumphing again at Le Mans 24 Hours last year with ex-Ford factory driver Harry Tincknell.

However, after Aston announced earlier this year it would be stepping down from the GTE Pro category, it was inevitable that some drivers will not continue their relationship with the British marque.

When Motorsport.com reached out to Lynn, he confirmed that he is "focused on Mahindra right now, and finding new opportunities in sportscars.”

Lynn was also absent from an announcement earlier on Wednesday where Aston revealed its factory drivers for GT3 racing.

2019/20 GTE Pro champions Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen, 2017 Le Mans class winner Darren Turner, Jonny Adams, Martin, Charlie Eastwood and Ross Gunn have all been retained for 2021, while Aston has also promised that its academy winners Valentin Hasse-Clot (FR) and Tom Canning will be integrated into race programmes with partner teams.

Lynn is due to contest his second full-season in Formula E this year, having been retained by Mahindra Racing after he replaced Pascal Wehrlein in the last six races of the 2019/20 campaign in Berlin.

The 27-year-old has previously driven for Jaguar and DS Virgin Racing in Formula E, competing a full season with the latter team in 2017/18.

He also has experience of prototype racing, having contested the majority of the 2017 WEC season - including Le Mans - with G-Drive.

He also won the Sebring 12 Hours outright in 2017 with WTR, driving a Cadillac DPi-VR with Jordan Taylor and Ricky Taylor.

The 2021 WEC season is due to get underway in Portimao on April 4. Aston will maintain its presence in the series thanks to its participation in the GTE Am class, but following its exit the GTE Pro category is left with just two manufacturers, Ferrari and Porsche.