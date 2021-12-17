Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Jarvis makes return to WEC with United Autosports Next / Third Toyota at Le Mans for Ogier "an option" for 2023
WEC News

Lynn lands United Autosports LMP2 drive for WEC return

By:

Alex Lynn will return to the FIA World Endurance Championship next season, combining his IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship programme for Chip Ganassi Racing with an LMP2 seat at the United Autosports team.

Lynn lands United Autosports LMP2 drive for WEC return

The 28-year-old Briton will partner Oliver Jarvis and teenage American Josh Pierson in a full season entry, after making his debut with the team at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Lynn joined Aston Martin Racing in the WEC's GTE Pro class for the 2018/19 'superseason' and won Le Mans in 2020 with Maxime Martin and Harry Tincknell before the programme came to an end following the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign.

His only WEC appearance of the year came in a third United entry at Le Mans, where he finished fourth in class with Wayne Boyd and Paul di Resta after the latter was delayed by contact with Manuel Maldonado's sister entry.

Lynn, whose primary programme this year was Formula E with Mahindra, will focus on prototype racing next year having already signed to drive a Cadillac DPi in Ganassi's expanded two-car IMSA roster.

He will compete against Jarvis in IMSA, with the Petit Le Mans winner signing for the Meyer Shank Racing Acura team after Mazda elected to pull the plug on its IMSA participation.

"It feels great to be coming back to the FIA WEC full time, and especially with United Autosports," said Lynn, who has previous LMP2 experience in the WEC with Manor in 2016 and G-Drive Racing in 2017.

"They are a real world-class team in every area, with a phenomenal track record, and their experience, professionalism and motivation gives us drivers the best possible platform to compete successfully in the WEC.

 

"I really enjoyed being part of the team at Le Mans this year and it will be exciting to be part of the world championship again in the incredibly competitive LMP2 category.

"I can’t wait to start working with Olly – who brings a massive amount of experience to the line up – and Josh, with his youth and enthusiasm, and to be gunning for that world title.

"I’ve got a busy 2022 season ahead and will be race-ready and race-fit from start to finish.”

Team co-owner Richard Dean added that he had eager to sign Lynn after working with the 2013 Macau Grand Prix winner at Le Mans.

“Even though we already knew his calibre of racing ability, Alex really impressed us at Le Mans, so we were keen to get him on board for 2022," he said.

"Both Alex and Olly will be the perfect teammates for Josh to help bring him along during his first season in the WEC.”

Lynn's appointment completes United's two-car WEC line-up for the 2022 season, with Phil Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque and Will Owen sharing the team's first entry.

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
