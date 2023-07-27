Subscribe
WEC News

Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class

Porsche will be represented in the new LMGT3 class of the World Endurance Championship next season by the Manthey Racing squad.

Gary Watkins
By:
Thomas Preining, Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3-R

The German marque has named Nurburgring-based Manthey, which it part owns, to run a pair of the latest 992-shape 911 GT3 R contenders introduced this year.

They will be the only 911s on the WEC grid in 2024 because each marque involved in the class that takes over from GTE Am will be allowed two entries only.

Selected manufacturers, of which Porsche will automatically be one because of its involvement in the Hypercar category, are allowed to choose the team or teams they want to run their cars.

Manthey is returning to the series in which it was a regular in the GTE Pro ranks as Porsche’s factory team from 2013 until last season when the class was phased out.

It won the 2015 and 2018/19 drivers’ titles with Richard Lietz and then Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen in those seasons, as well as taking the manufacturers’ crown both times.

Manthey also triumphed three times in GTE Pro at the Le Mans 24 Hours, 2013, ’18 and ’22.

It was absent from the WEC in 2016 when Porsche Motorsport was focussed on development of the mid-engined version of the RSR that came on stream the following year.

The name under which the team will race and line-ups will be announced at a later date.

Manthey operated Porsche's GTE Pro efforts in the WEC with considerable success

Manthey operated Porsche's GTE Pro efforts in the WEC with considerable success

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

There will be room for only factory contractee per car because LMGT3 will continue with GTE Am rules demanding at least one bronze-rated driver and a second non-platinum/gold, normally a silver.

Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach said: “We had huge interest from potential, strong operational teams - the decision wasn’t easy. Our choice fell on Manthey for a number of reasons.

“Besides the fact that it is a subsidiary, several other factors speak in favour of Manthey: the team is very familiar with the Porsche 911 GT3 R from DTM races and major endurance classics, among others.

“Moreover, Manthey is closely-acquainted with the special characteristics of the WEC thanks to many years of factory racing with the Porsche 911 RSR.

“Last but not least, Porsche’s successful history with the team is an important factor.”

Manthey managing director Nicolas Raeder added that he is “proud that we can return to the WEC”.

The team established by Olaf Manthey in 1996 merged with Raeder Motorsport for 2013 and Porsche took a 51% stake in the new group at the end of that year.

Porsche is guaranteed entries in the LMGT3 class due to its presence in the Hypercar division

Porsche is guaranteed entries in the LMGT3 class due to its presence in the Hypercar division

Photo by: Paolo Belletti

Factory teams are not permitted in LMGT3, but the announcement from Porsche presumes that the WEC organisers the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the FIA have ruled that Manthey’s involvement does not violate the regulations.

Porsche has become the third manufacturer to announce a partner team for LMGT3 next year.

Ford has revealed that Proton Competition will run two of its new Mustang GT3s should it be awarded entries, while Chevrolet will be represented with its forthcoming Corvette Z06 GT3-R by the British TF Sport squad.

AF Corse and Iron Lynx look set to be chosen to run the respective entries awarded to Ferrari and Lamborghini.

