Mercedes "very optimistic" about joining WEC's GT3 class in 2024
Mercedes is “very optimistic” that it will be represented on the World Endurance Championship grid next year upon the introduction of the LMGT3 class.
The Mercedes-AMG GT3 will be eligible to compete in the WEC for the first time in 2024 following the series' decision to axe its GTE formula in favour of the more affordable GT3 alternative.
However, the WEC organisation will prioritise manufacturers that are already present in the championship's Hypercar class when accepting entries, meaning the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, BMW, Lamborghini and Chevrolet - thanks to Cadillac - could get preferential treatment over Mercedes in case there isn't enough space to accommodate all makes on the grid.
Mercedes will also be relying on customer teams to front its effort, with a maximum of two entries allowed per manufacturer under the plan laid out by WEC promoter the Le Mans Endurance Management.
While the details of the LMGT3 class are yet to be ratified by the FIA World Motor Sport Council, Mercedes is already confident that it will be present in the WEC next year, buoyed by the interest it has already received from its customer teams.
"We have interested teams of course because there are many customers who would like to join and who would like to do Le Mans in the future," said Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG's customer racing division.
"But from our side, we are in close contact with the organisers and we will see what the future will bring.
"At the moment, it's still a bit early to have any results yet but we are very optimistic that we will see one or other AMGs on the grid."
Bernd Schneider/Mark Webber/Klaus Ludwig AMG Mercedes CLK LM
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images
Mercedes provides varying degrees of manufacturer support to customer teams depending upon the championship or the race they are competing in, with bigger budgets dedicated to the DTM and major enduros such as the Nurburgring 24 Hours.
Asked just how involved Mercedes will be as a manufacturer in a potential WEC programme, Wendl said: "First of all we go the way the customers want to go and then we look at how much support is possible.
"So first of all, drivers support and engineering support, as we do in several programmes, maybe spare parts support as well because we are known for very good support systems worldwide. So that's our approach.
"At the moment we are discussing all options and then we have a clear picture. Then we decide where we want to go but the plan is definitely to have cars in these championships."
Mercedes last entered the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1999 with the CLR prototype, but it was forced to pull out of the event on safety grounds following a series of crashes in qualifying and practice.
Back in December, leading GT World Challenge entrant ASP stated that it is actively working to race at Le Mans in 2024 with a Mercedes AMG-GT3.
Ligier, Bosch join forces on hydrogen car to be revealed at Le Mans
WEC tyre warmer ban lifted for Le Mans 24 Hours
Latest news
Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value
Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value
IndyCar GP: Palou tops second practice, RLL shines again
IndyCar GP: Palou tops second practice, RLL shines again IndyCar GP: Palou tops second practice, RLL shines again
WRC points leader Elfyn Evans crashes out of Rally Portugal
WRC points leader Elfyn Evans crashes out of Rally Portugal WRC points leader Elfyn Evans crashes out of Rally Portugal
No plans yet for “complicated” customer Acura GTP cars
No plans yet for “complicated” customer Acura GTP cars No plans yet for “complicated” customer Acura GTP cars
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.