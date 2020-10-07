WEC
WEC / Special feature

Watch: Michael Schumacher battle towards his maiden sportscar win

Thirty years ago today, Michael Schumacher scored his first victory in the FIA World Sports-Prototype Championship – the forerunner of today’s WEC – in Mexico City.

In this clip, watch Schumacher duel mightily with not only his Group C Mercedes teammate Jean-Louis Schlesser, but the Nissan of Kenny Acheson in a wild race that formed the season finale.

Partnered with Jochen Mass, Schumacher would go on to win the 480km Trofeo Hermanos Rodriguez in the Sauber-built C11, powered by a 720bhp, five-litre V8 turbo, as the #1 car of champion Schlesser and Mauro Baldi was disqualified for using too much fuel.

The #2 car won by two laps, ahead of the Nissan of Mark Blundell and Julian Bailey, in a race hit by heavy rain in the latter stages.

WEC reveals smallest-ever entry list for Bahrain
WEC
Michael Schumacher
Charles Bradley

