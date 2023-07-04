Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win

The Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar will run 5kg heavier and with maximum power reduced by 12kW (16bhp) from the levels at which it won the double-points round of the WEC last month with Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.

Toyota, which finished second and 1m21s in arrears of Ferrari at Le Mans, has an unchanged weight and will run with 5kW (6.7bhp) less maximum power.

Wholescale BoP changes for the remainder of the 2023 WEC season were published on Monday evening.

This one-off, across-the-board change of what is known as the manufacturer BoP was scheduled in the original framework laid down for this season.

WEC rule makers the FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest opted to unilaterally to revise the BoP ahead of Le Mans in what was described as a “correction” of figures published ahead of the season, which were meant to stand until after Le Mans.

Separate BoP tables have been issued by the WEC Committee for each of the three remaining rounds of the 2023 season at Monza, Fuji in September and November’s series finale in Bahrain.

This is because the adjustments made “assign different values to all three of the circuits remaining on the schedule, taking into account the unique characteristics of each of the layouts”, according a statement put out by the FIA.

The original BoP also included two separate tables, one for the Sebring 1000 Miles season-opener in March and another for the Portimao and Spa rounds in April and then Le Mans.

This reflected the unique characteristics of the Sebring International Raceway and was not be regarded as two separate BoPs.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Ferrari’s 499P will also run heavier and with less power at Fuji and Bahrain than at Le Mans.

Its minimum weight has been increased from the 1064kg it ran at the French enduro by 12kg and 11kg respectively for the final two rounds of the championship.

The power output of its hybrid drivetrain has been reduced by 4kW (5.3bhp) for both Fuji and Bahrain.

The Toyota GR010 HYBRID LMH’s current minimum weight of 1080kg will remain unchanged for the remainder of the season, but its maximum power output will be increased by 2kW (2.7bhp) from the 512kW (686hp) at which it ran at the opening four races.

Cadillac’s V-Series.R LMDh will run at a lower minimum weight than at Le Mans, where it finished third and fourth, in all three of the remaining WEC races.

It has been reduced from 1064kg by 14kg for Monza, 7kg for Fuji and 9kg for Bahrain. But the car will run reduced power, its maximum coming down by 15, 9 and 8kW for the final three races respectively.

Porsche’s 963 LMDh has also been slowed; its weight has been increased by between one and six kilogrammes and power reduced by between 2 and 10kW over the championship run-in.

The Peugeot 9X8 LMH has been allowed more power to the tune of 4kW across all three races, while its weight will fluctuate between a 4kg increase at Monza and a 4kg reduction at Fuji.

Weight and power for the Glickenhaus 007 LMH is unchanged for all three races, while the Vanwall Vandervell 680 LMH has been given an 8kW power increase for the rest of the season.

The maximum energy, measured in megajoules, allowed to each car over the course of a stint has also been tweaked to reflect the changes in weight and power, as well as the different circuit characteristics.

“Following a close race at Le Mans, with no less than five different manufacturers leading the race at different stages, the pre-Monza BoP adjustment was part of the original plan and is based on the methodology that involves correlation between simulations and on-track data from telemetry,” read the statement released by the FIA.

“The data gathered over the Le Mans 24 Hours race was broken down and correlated with simulation tools, allowing for a better understanding of the optimal performance potential of each of the cars.”

A further BoP revision to the balance between the LMH and LMDh machinery is allowed under the new system introduced for this year after a further two races, meaning a change to the so-called platform BoP could come in time for the Bahrain 6 Hours.