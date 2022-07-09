Monza WEC: Toyota heads Peugeot in red-flagged FP2

Listen to this article

Both Toyota GR010 Hybrids set their quickest laps early on in FP2 as part of their qualifying simulations, initially monopolising the top two spots in the six-car Hypercar field.

Brendon Hartley set the early benchmark in the #8 Toyota with a 1m38.761s and continued to find more time over the next few flying laps, eventually laying down a new marker of 1m37.692s.

Kamui Kobayashi settled for second in the sister #7 car after posting a time of 1m38.116s, putting Toyota ahead of rivals Peugeot, Alpine and Glickenhaus after the opening 10 minutes.

Peugeot then separated the two Toyotas with an impressive lap time of 1m38.061s by Gustavo Menezes in the #94 9X8, before Pipo Derani displaced him from second with a 1m37.961s in the #708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH.

Mikkel Jensen was next to improve in the #93 Peugeot, coming within a tenth of Hartley’s benchmark with a time of 1m37.775s.

This would be as close as anyone would get to Hartley’s laptime, as the Le Mans-winning #8 Toyota remained on top when the chequered flag was waved just before 11am in a session extended for a prolonged red flag caused by an LMP2 car.

Jensen, Derani and Menezes held on to their second, third and fourth place spots respectively, while Matthieu Vaxivere ended up fifth courtesy of a 1m38.082s effort in the #36 Alpine A480.

It left Kobayashi in the #7 Toyota last among the Hypercar entrants, albeit only four tenths down on its pace-setting sister car in a closely fought session at the Italian venue.

Watch the WEC 6 Hours of Monza qualifying and the race live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply).

United Autosports led the way in the LMP2 class at Monza, with Filipe Albuquerque setting the pace in the #22 Oreca 07.

The Portuguese driver’s time of 1m38.917s set in the first 30 minutes of the session put him a quarter of a second clear of Alessio Rovera in the Pro-Am #83 AF Corse Oreca, with Robin Frijns ending up just behind in third in the #31 WRT entry.

The ARC Bratislava squad ended up fourth despite Tijmen van der Helm causing a lengthy red-flag just before the halfway point of the session when he crashed his #44 Oreca at the exit of the second chicane.

Although the Dutch driver was able to return to the pits under his own steam, the damage to the barriers disrupted proceedings long enough for race control to extend the session by 25 minutes.

Behind the ARC Bratislava entry, whose fastest time was set by Mathias Beche prior to van der Helm’s shunt, Alex Lynn was fifth-fastest in the #23 United Autosports Oreca.

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19 of Gianmaria Bruni, Frederic Makowiecki Photo by: Paul Foster

In GTE Pro, Porsche and Ferrari traded the top spot for much of the session, with the German manufacturer eventually surging ahead following an impressive lap time of 1m46.245s by Gianmaria Bruni in the #91 Porsche.

Bruni, who has a new teammate in Frederic Makowiecki this weekend following a positive COVID-19 test for Richard Lietz, ended up nearly a quarter of a second up on the #52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE of Miguel Molina.

Molina’s late effort of 1m46.714s put him a tenth clear of James Calado in the #51 Ferrari, as the second Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Michael Christensen finished fourth.

Corvette ended up last and a second off the leader’s pace in GTE Pro, with Tommy Milner only managing a time of 1m47.255s in the #64 C8.R.

Porsche also topped the order in the GTE Am division thanks to Mikkel Pedersen's lap of 1m47.738s in the #46 Team Project 1 car.

Ferrari was once again Porsche’s closest rivals as the two AF Corse entries ended up second and third, with Toni Vilander in the #21 car leading Nick Cassidy in the #54 machine.

The top three cars in GTE Am were separated by just 0.039s.

Monza WEC - FP2 results: