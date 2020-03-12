WEC
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / Sebring / Interview

Interview: WEC CEO Gerard Neveu on Sebring cancellation

shares
comments
Interview: WEC CEO Gerard Neveu on Sebring cancellation
Mar 12, 2020, 4:15 PM

Following the decision taken on Wednesday night by the FIA World Endurance Championship promoter to cancel its upcoming race in Sebring, we spoke to CEO Gerard Neveu in Florida to find out some more details about the decision.

When did you make the decision to cancel the race?

“As you know we had been monitoring the situation closely but, as soon as President Trump made the announcement about the ban on flights from mainland Europe [9pm EST, 11 March 2020], we knew that we had little choice but to cancel immediately. So many members of our paddock come from within the Schengen zone that it would be impossible to hold the race without them. We acted quickly as so many team members – our own within the WEC and our competitors – were about to get on planes to come to Florida. We released the news as early as possible in Europe to give people warning to cancel or change plans.”

Could you have made the decision earlier?

“Working in conjunction with IMSA and Sebring Raceway, and taking into consideration the advice from the World Health Organisation and US federal and state health authorities that we had on each day leading up to 11th March, it wasn’t necessary to take this decision any earlier. We were going ahead. There were concerns, of course, especially regarding the situation in Italy which we were evaluating but, at 5pm yesterday, it was still possible at that time to race.”

Will the race be run at a later date?

“With our season being run over two calendar years this option is more difficult for us than, say, IMSA which could feasibly postpone a race to later in the year. It’s difficult to say more on this right now. At this point it probably doesn’t need to be said but we are all desperately disappointed. SuperSebring was not just a hugely important event for sports car racing, as far as visibility in the USA and results are concerned, but on a personal level it was a favourite for almost everyone involved. We are facing a very challenging situation that is totally unprecedented and unpredictable, and one that is changing every day.” 

What happens to all the freight and infrastructure already in place?

“Our WEC logistics and sporting team were already on site in Florida for the set up. They, together with our logistics partner DHL Global Forwarding, will ensure that the freight is all safely packed up and shipped back to Europe. It is a huge job, but we have an excellent team working on this. I would like to use this opportunity to say a big thank you to the whole organisation team and the different suppliers involved in this very difficult situation who are working day and night to resolve matters. Very sincere thanks too to our partners from IMSA, all the WEC competitors for their full support in these unique and challenging circumstances.”

What implications does this have for the WEC?

“Before answering this, our first and biggest concern is about the people affected by the virus, wherever they are. Firstly, we have to look after each other and stand together, supporting each other, to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Having said that, like so many other racing championships, companies and organisations, the commercial, sporting and human impact this will have for the future is considerable so we must work even harder to adapt, refine, renew or revitalise our championship. We are not saying that it will be easy, but this is what we have to do. In the short term, what we must remember, however, is that we are in the middle of a transitory situation – even if it is one without a definitive end. We must stay calm, take care of those we are closest to, and take each day’s challenges as they come.”

Will other races be cancelled?

“We are very, very aware that this is a rapidly changing situation, and one that none of us have faced before. Honestly, right now, we can’t answer that question because it’s not just our decision to take. We will keep you all informed as soon as possible. Of course, we will maintain our existing COVID-19 monitoring group and will continue to keep our paddock informed of any developments.”

Related video

Next article
WEC’s Sebring 1000-mile race canceled amid travel ban

Previous article

WEC’s Sebring 1000-mile race canceled amid travel ban

Next article

Sebring postponement to delay LMDh unveiling 'a bit'

Sebring postponement to delay LMDh unveiling 'a bit'
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Sebring

Race hub

COTA

COTA

22 Feb - 23 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
09:00
08:00
FP2
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
13:45
12:45
Q1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
18:40
17:40
Q2
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
19:10
18:10
Race
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
13:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

1h
2
Le Mans

Le Mans releases 62-car 2020 entry list

3
Gaming

World's Fastest Gamer season 2 launched

4
Formula 1

F1 teams won’t have to agree calendar changes, says Carey

5
Formula 1

How Mercedes made DAS the perfect front-end fit

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - LMP2 class winner Paul di Resta 00:35
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - LMP2 class winner Paul di Resta

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - race winner Gustavo Menezes 00:27
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - race winner Gustavo Menezes

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Race Highlights 03:07
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Race Highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Hour 3 highlights 03:09
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Hour 3 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Stevens and van der Garde contact 01:04
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Stevens and van der Garde contact

Latest news

Opinion: How Le Mans date change could impact WEC
WEC

Opinion: How Le Mans date change could impact WEC

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers
LM24

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers

Le Mans 24 Hours postponed until September due to coronavirus
LM24

Le Mans 24 Hours postponed until September due to coronavirus

April decision for Le Mans 24 Hours amid coronavirus crisis
WEC

April decision for Le Mans 24 Hours amid coronavirus crisis

Spa WEC round latest to be postponed
WEC

Spa WEC round latest to be postponed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.