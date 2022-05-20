Tickets Subscribe
All me
Le Mans 24 Hours will be Penske's final LMP2 entry this year
WEC / Peugeot 9X8 unveil News

Peugeot reveals final 9X8 WEC Hypercar, set for Monza debut

Peugeot has confirmed its new 9X8 Hypercar will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza in July, and has named ex-ByKolles LMP1 driver James Rossiter as Kevin Magnussen’s replacement for the Italian event.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Peugeot 9x8
Peugeot 9x8
Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Peugeot 9x8
Peugeot 9x8
Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Peugeot 9x8
Peugeot 9x8
Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Peugeot 9x8
Peugeot 9x8
Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Peugeot 9x8
Peugeot 9x8
Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Peugeot 9x8
Peugeot 9x8
Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Peugeot 9x8
Peugeot 9x8
Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Peugeot 9x8
Peugeot 9x8
Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Peugeot 9x8
Peugeot 9x8
Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Peugeot 9x8
Peugeot 9x8
Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Peugeot 9x8
Peugeot 9x8
Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Rossiter, who was initially signed as a test driver, has been promoted to the race seat for the 6 Hours of Monza following original signing Magnussen's surprise return to Formula 1 with the Haas team.

SUPER GT race winner Rossiter made his WEC debut in a Lotus LMP2 car in 2012 before moving to the top class with ByKolles, making sporadic appearances with the LMP1 outfit between 2016-19.

Rossiter will be joined by the team's other five contracted drivers Jean-Eric Vergne, Paul di Resta, Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes and Mikkel Jensen, although the exact make-up of the two cars is yet to be revealed.

However, Rossiter is so far only signed up for the Monza race and it remains unclear who will take his place in the team in the following two rounds of the season at Fuji and Bahrain.

The announcement was made at a launch event at Portimao where Peugeot also revealed the race-ready version of the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar in its definitive grey-and-black livery, complete with green accents.

The colour scheme is an evolution of the design that was seen at several public appearances and test outings since an earlier iteration of the car was first revealed last year.

As expected, Peugeot has decided against adding a conventional rear wing in the final race-ready version of the 9X8, with much of the downforce instead generated from the underbody of the car - an area where the teams are offered considerably more freedom than in the previous-generation LMP1 rules cycle.

Peugeot also confirmed that it will join the championship from the fourth round of the season in Italy on July 10, having previously only stated that it will begin its campaign "this summer" after the Le Mans 24 Hours. 

This means that the French manufacturer will only contest the second half of the six-round series, taking part in the Fuji and Bahrain events following its debut in 6 Hours of Monza in a little under two month's time.

Peugeot last won Le Mans outright in 2009 with the diesel-powered 908 HDi FAP and continued racing in top-level prototype racing for two more years, before the board abruptly decided to axe its LMP1 programme prior to the rebirth of the WEC in 2012.

When Peugeot finally returns to the Circuit de la Sarthe in 2023, having elected against making an early return to the French endurance classic this year, it will face competition from Toyota, Ferrari, Glickenhaus, Porsche and Cadillac among others.

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
