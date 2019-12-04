WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Peugeot announces Rebellion tie-up for hypercar

shares
comments
Peugeot announces Rebellion tie-up for hypercar
By:
Dec 4, 2019, 11:21 AM

Peugeot will join forces with existing LMP1 outfit Rebellion Racing for its forthcoming hypercar project in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The announcement follows the news last month that Peugeot will return to the top flight of sportscar racing in 2022 with a hybrid-powered contender with which it will bid for a fourth victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Rebellion's current LMP1 programme will be merged into Peugeot Sport's operation based in Satory near Paris, where the 908 HDi FAP programme was operated from 2007 until the French marque's withdrawal from sportscar racing in early 2012.

No mention was made of Rebellion's existing chassis partner Oreca, which had previously been linked to a role in a potential Peugeot hypercar programme.

PSA motorsport boss Jean-Marc Finot commented: “The programme will kick off in 2022 and we are extremely happy to be teaming up with one of endurance racing’s big names.

"Rebellion Racing’s experience of the FIA WEC will be a big asset as we put together the strongest possible team for our programme, and this was corroborated by the team’s recent victory in Shanghai.

"The roles will be divided as a function of our respective competencies but we will form a single entity working out of Versailles-Satory."

The news follows Rebellion's first on-the-road outright victory in the WEC last month in Shanghai with its Oreca-built R-13.

With Peugeot's hypercar contender not expected to race until the 2022/23 season, it raises the prospect of the R-13 continuing beyond the conclusion of the current 2019/20 campaign as a grandfathered LMP1 against new machinery from Toyota and Aston Martin.

Rebellion owner Alexandre Pesci commented: “I believe that the passion of our two companies speaks for us as a common and simple language.

"Together, we are going to build a car and team to compete in what promises to be a fiercely-contested championship as we seek to begin a successful record together.”

#1 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13 - Gibson: Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes, Norman Nato

#1 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13 - Gibson: Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes, Norman Nato

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Next article
FIA inducts WEC champions into Hall of Fame

Previous article

FIA inducts WEC champions into Hall of Fame
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Teams Rebellion Racing , Peugeot Sport
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Bahrain

Bahrain

12 Dec - 14 Dec
FP1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
07:00
15:00
FP2
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
11:30
19:30
FP3
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
03:20
11:20
Q1
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:00
17:00
Q2
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:30
17:30
Race
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
06:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WEC

Peugeot announces Rebellion tie-up for hypercar

26m
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Roundtable: What makes the Bristol night race special

3
Le Mans

Le Mans legends: Watch how Ford beat Ferrari in 1966

4
Indy Pro 2000

Watts places fourth in East Championship

Latest videos

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing 00:38
WEC

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session 02:51
WEC

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights 02:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory 01:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Hour 2 highlights 03:19
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Hour 2 highlights

Latest news

Peugeot announces Rebellion tie-up for hypercar
WEC

Peugeot announces Rebellion tie-up for hypercar

FIA inducts WEC champions into Hall of Fame
WEC

FIA inducts WEC champions into Hall of Fame

Interlagos WEC round axed, replaced by Austin
WEC

Interlagos WEC round axed, replaced by Austin

Toyotas hit with unequal handicaps for Bahrain WEC
WEC

Toyotas hit with unequal handicaps for Bahrain WEC

MTEK searching for new partners after BMW split
WEC

MTEK searching for new partners after BMW split

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.