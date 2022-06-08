Tickets Subscribe
WEC News

Peugeot reveals exact driver crews for its two WEC hypercars

Peugeot has announced how its six drivers will share the two 9X8 LMH cars when it joins the FIA World Endurance Championship field at Monza next month.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Peugeot reveals exact driver crews for its two WEC hypercars
Listen to this article

Former Formula 1 drivers Jean-Eric Vergne and Paul di Resta will team up with 2019 European Le Mans Series LMP3 champion Mikkel Jensen in the #93 entry, while the sister #94 car will be crewed by 2013 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Loic Duval, ex-Alpine and Rebellion ace Gustavo Menezes and James Rossiter.

It was back in February 2021 that Peugeot named its full driver line-up for its WEC Hypercar programme, but Wednesday’s announcement marks the first time it has revealed the exact combination in which they will share the two cars.

Rossiter was initially signed as a test and reserve driver for the squad in addition to the primary six-driver team, but has been promoted to the race seat for Monza following original recruit Kevin Magnussen’s decision to return to Formula 1 with the Haas team.

Rossiter, who is heavily involved in running the DS Techeetah Formula E team that is part of the same Stellantis Group as Peugeot, is also expected to race for the marque in the penultimate round of the 2022 WEC season at Fuji.

Peugeot 9x8

Peugeot 9x8

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

The announcement revealing Peugeot’s two WEC crews was made on the eve of the 90th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours where the homegrown marque is showcasing the new 9X8 hybrid to the public, having decided to skip the race in favour of increased testing time.

The marque will compete in the remaining three rounds of the championship at Monza, Fuji and Bahrain this year with a pair of factory-entered 9X8 hypercars ahead of a full campaign in 2023 which will include its first Le Mans appearance in over a decade.

“We have finalised our two crews for the 9X8’s debut race at Monza following multiple test sessions and painstaking analysis of data, driving styles and individual relationships,” said technical director Olivier Jansonnie.

“Over the course of the car’s design and development, the experience, technical input and team spirit brought to the table by all our drivers have been absolutely essential.”

Peugeot last won the French endurance classic at Circuit de la Sarthe in 2009 and was working on a new hybrid LMP1 contender for the rebirth of the WEC in 2012, only for its board to axe the programme on the eve of the season.

