WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Q1 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022

shares
comments
Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022
By:
Dec 13, 2019, 1:42 PM

Peugeot has not ruled out racing its new LM Hypercar before the start of the 2022/23 World Endurance Championship season.

Jean-Marc Finot, motorsport boss of the marque parent company PSA, stressed that the announcement of its return to front-line sportscar racing for the first time since 2011 in November stated that it would be back in 2022. 

This was widely interpreted as meaning the beginning of the 2022/23 season, including in statements from WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l'Ouest and the series. 

Asked by Motorsport.com if that meant the start of the 2022/23 WEC season, Finot replied: "We have not said that - we have said we will arrive in 2022 but we have not said exactly when. 

"We are keeping the possibility to race before."

He suggested that an early debut involving racing in the 2021/22 season finale at the Le Mans 24 Hours "would be a tough decision to make because it would be risky".

Finot stressed that no decisions on when the Peugeot LM Hypercar will make its race debut have been taken. 

He revealed that it is Peugeot's intention to have its car, which will be a lookalike hypercar built to the prototype segment of the rules, up and running during the course of 2021. 

"It will be the middle of 2021, but I cannot give you the precise month," he said. 

Finot explained that the long lead time for Peugeot's sportscar return was necessary because the rules allow a manufacturer to homologate only two different designs over the course of the initial five-year lifespan of the hypercar class. 

"If you are not mature enough [when starting racing], you could regret it for five years," he said.

Finot would not reveal if the configuration of the engine that will power its hybrid hypercar had been set. 

"We will keep you informed," he said. "I think we will have a big event to announce this story."

Read Also:

Finot was talking at this weekend's Bahrain WEC round, which he is visiting as part of fact-finding mission. 

He said that he wanted to "feel the mood of the paddock" and also to talk to teams about placing mechanics from PSA Motorsport headquarters in Versailles-Satory ahead of its WEC entry. 

"Now we have stopped the World Rally Championship programme [under the Citroen brand], we have very good mechanics with huge experience, but we have to train them in endurance racing," he said. 

"I am meeting with team managers to see what can be done."

He didn't rule out some mechanics ending up at Rebellion Racing, with which Peugeot announced a link-up earlier this month. 

Finot said that if this happened it would "be a rental and not in the frame of our partnership".

Remember when: Peugeot's 905 debut...

Next article
Di Resta insists WEC/DTM clashes "don't impact me"

Previous article

Di Resta insists WEC/DTM clashes "don't impact me"
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Race hub

Bahrain

Bahrain

12 Dec - 14 Dec
Q1 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
07:00
15:00
FP2
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
11:30
19:30
FP3
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
03:20
11:20
Q1
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:00
17:00
Q2
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:30
17:30
Race
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
06:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari plans 2020 F1 engine design overhaul

2
WEC

Opinion: Was Porsche quitting LMP1 really a blessing in disguise?

3
NHRA

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers -- final ten revealed

4
Formula 1

F1 team principals' top 10 results revealed

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari flattered that Hamilton 'wants to join us'

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - promo 00:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - promo

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing 00:38
WEC

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session 02:51
WEC

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights 02:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory 01:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory

Latest news

Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022
WEC

Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022

Di Resta insists WEC/DTM clashes "don't impact me"
WEC

Di Resta insists WEC/DTM clashes "don't impact me"

Goodyear to become sole LMP2 tyre supplier
WEC

Goodyear to become sole LMP2 tyre supplier

Bahrain WEC: Toyota bounces back to top final practice
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota bounces back to top final practice

Ginetta: Challenging for pole "ultimate target" in Bahrain
WEC

Ginetta: Challenging for pole "ultimate target" in Bahrain

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.