WEC rejects ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar entry for 2022
WEC News

Peugeot must race Sebring or Spa WEC rounds for Le Mans 24 Hours entry

By:

Peugeot will have to contest at least one prior round of the World Endurance Championship if it wants to enter the blue riband Le Mans 24 Hours in June.

Peugeot must race Sebring or Spa WEC rounds for Le Mans 24 Hours entry

WEC boss Frederic Lequien confirmed that the new Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar will be required to race at either the Sebring 1000 Miles season opener in March or round two at Spa in early May if the French manufacturer is to be allowed to take up its two WEC entries for the double-points round on 11-12 June.

"They must race one event before, so we expect to have them at Spa," said Lequien. "I am not working for Peugeot, so it would be better to ask them if they will be ready for Sebring.

"It is going to be very difficult [for them] to be at Sebring, but after yes."

Peugeot has never declared a rigid timeframe for when its new four-wheel-drive LMH prototype will begin racing, only that it will be over the course of 2022.

It has repeatedly re-iterated that it will only make a decision on when to race the 9X8 after initial testing, a position that stretches back to the announcement of the project in November 2019.

The plan was for Peugeot to join the WEC full time at the start of the 2022/23 season in the autumn of this year, but it didn't rule out contesting some races, Le Mans included, at the end of the 2021/22 season. The WEC's winter-series format straddling two calendar years was subsequently dropped for a conventional or annual schedule ahead of 2021.

Lequien explained that it was important for the rule makers to see the Peugeot in competition before the most important race of the year as part of the Balance of Performance process in the Hypercar class.

"We need to see the car racing before Le Mans: it is just a question of BoP and to analyse and get some data," he said. "It is sporting question, not commercial."

Peugeot's 9X8 was given an initial roll-out on a private proving ground of undisclosed location in mid-December.

Peugeot 9X8

Peugeot 9X8

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

A Peugeot spokeswoman didn't rule out proper development on a race circuit beginning before the end of last year in the wake of its release of a doctored photograph of the car running (above).

No further communication about the development programme has been released by the French manufacturer.

The rear end of the Peugeot was blanked out so as not to reveal whether the car was running a conventional wing. Peugeot previously unveiled a mock-up of the 9X8 in July without a rear wing.

Olivier Jansonnie, technical director of the WEC programme at Peugeot Sport, said at the time there was only a "small possibility" of the need for wholesale revisions to the radical aerodynamics ahead of the race debut of the car.

WEC rejects ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar entry for 2022
WEC rejects ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar entry for 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
