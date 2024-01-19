Peugeot unveils tweaked 2024 WEC line-up

The shake-up follows Stoffel Vandoorne’s promotion from reserve driver to a full-season seat for the new season in place of Gustavo Menezes.

The Belgian will share the #94 9X8 with Loic Duval and Paul Di Resta, who has moved over from the #93 entry he drove last year and in the final half of Peugeot’s maiden WEC campaign in 2022.

Nico Muller has moved the other way: he is now teamed with Jean-Eric Vergne and Mikkel Jensen.

Peugeot Sport technical director Olivier Jansonnie said: “The standard in the FIA WEC is such that you cannot afford to neglect any aspect and so we have worked during the off-season on trying to improve everywhere we can.

“The make-up of the crews is an important piece of the jigsaw and having studied race and test data, we were convinced we could fine-tune the line-ups.

“We are lucky to have six highly-talented drivers, so we decided to optimise each car by grouping together the drivers in terms of their set-up preferences, the aim being to deliver improved performance.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Mikkel Jensen, Stoffel Vandoorne

Di Resta had been again listed in #93 when this year’s WEC entry list was published at the end of November, while Duval’s name was pencilled in alongside #94 — teams needed to nominate only one driver at that stage.

Vandoorne’s sole race outing last year came as a direct replacement for Muller when he was ruled out of the Fuji race in September through injury.

Malthe Jakobsen has been named as the reserve for the WEC team after being named by Peugeot last May as its ‘official junior driver’. He could get a race outing as early as round three at Spa in May, which clashes with the Berlin Formula E race.

Three of the six Peugeot regulars are competing in the Formula E World Championship this season: Vergne and Vandoorne are racing with DS Penske and Muller with Abt Cupra. Vergne and Vandoorne are expected to prioritise FE.

Peugeot has yet to reveal the updated version of the 9X8 that will race in 2024.