Subscribe
Previous / Porsche/Penske alliance needs 'more time to gel' - Vanthoor Next / WEC Monza: Pier Guidi Ferrari shades Jota Porsche for top spot in FP1
WEC / Monza News

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress

Peugeot admits it still faces an uphill battle to achieve its target of World Endurance Championship podium finishes despite its race-leading performance at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Gary Watkins
By:
#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller

Last month’s double-points round of the WEC at Le Mans was described as “a turning point” for the Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar programme by its technical director Olivier Jansonnie straight after the race.

But Jansonnie stressed ahead of the post-Le Mans resumption of the WEC at Monza this weekend that the 9X8 still lacks the consistent pace of its rivals in the Hypercar class.

“Podiums are the target for us; we are clearly working on that, but it will be difficult considering the level of the opposition,” he said.

“I think we showed at Le Mans that on some occasions and in some specific conditions we are able to fight with the top guys.

“We showed that we are able to fight at that level for some hours of the race with the #94 car [driven by Gustavo Menezes, Loic Duval and Nico Muller], but it could have been the other car as well.

“We are not in the position performance-wise where we can say that if we do the perfect race we will for sure be on the podium.

“But if we can do a perfect race strategy-wise and reliability-wise, we think we can fight for a podium.”

Jansonnie conceded that over the second half of the race at Le Mans the 9X8 was “missing a bit of pace” to its rivals.

“It was a very complicated race for the first eight to 10 hours with the weather and different strategies,” he said.

“In that little game we came out quite well and managed to keep the car at the front.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Considering pace we had in free practice and quali we were quite happy with the pace we had in the race, the race stints, and the tyre wear and degradation.

“We were a little bit better than expected, but you could see by the end that we were missing some pace.”

Jansonnie would not discuss what effect the changes to the Balance of Performance in Hypercar for the second half of the 2023 WEC will have on Peugeot’s chances of making the podium.

Manufacturers, teams and drivers are precluded from speaking about the BoP in the series sporting regulations.

Peugeot team organisation improving

The in-house Peugeot Sport team that runs the 9X8s is an increasingly well-honed organisation, according to Jansonnie.

“There are a lot of things we improved on at Le Mans, especially in terms of the preparation of the race and we want to use that in the next events,” he said.

“Race by race we are getting into a routine, which allows us to spend more time developing the car and improving the performance.”

Monza is the first track at which the 9X8 is racing for the second time, as Peugeot joined the WEC at this race last year.

Jansonnie stressed that will be important as it strives to make forward steps.

“We have a bit more reference now,” he explained.

“You are never sorted on set-up, but I would say we are not as far away as when we arrived last year.”

Peugeot’s best results with the 9X8 so far are a trio of fourth places in each of its three WEC starts in 2022 when there were no more than six Hypercar entries.

This year the car has finished no better than fifth, recorded by #94 at Portimao in April, against increased opposition in Hypercar.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Porsche/Penske alliance needs 'more time to gel' - Vanthoor

WEC Monza: Pier Guidi Ferrari shades Jota Porsche for top spot in FP1
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
WEC Monza: Toyota edges Ferrari in second practice

WEC Monza: Toyota edges Ferrari in second practice

WEC
Monza

WEC Monza: Toyota edges Ferrari in second practice WEC Monza: Toyota edges Ferrari in second practice

Toyota reveals cause of Hirakawa spin at end of Le Mans 24 Hours

Toyota reveals cause of Hirakawa spin at end of Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota reveals cause of Hirakawa spin at end of Le Mans 24 Hours Toyota reveals cause of Hirakawa spin at end of Le Mans 24 Hours

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Peugeot Sport More from
Peugeot Sport
How an engineer survives Le Mans

How an engineer survives Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How an engineer survives Le Mans How an engineer survives Le Mans

Peugeot top-five at Le Mans would be like win, says Vergne

Peugeot top-five at Le Mans would be like win, says Vergne

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Peugeot top-five at Le Mans would be like win, says Vergne Peugeot top-five at Le Mans would be like win, says Vergne

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Latest news

Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres

Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres

Wind tunnel testing next step for Supercars

Wind tunnel testing next step for Supercars

SUPC Supercars
Townsville

Wind tunnel testing next step for Supercars Wind tunnel testing next step for Supercars

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying

DTM DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying

Verstappen urges Norris to keep faith in McLaren amid past Red Bull doubts

Verstappen urges Norris to keep faith in McLaren amid past Red Bull doubts

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen urges Norris to keep faith in McLaren amid past Red Bull doubts Verstappen urges Norris to keep faith in McLaren amid past Red Bull doubts

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe