WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
18 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
61 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Monza
18 Jul
Race in
96 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
26 Sep
Race in
166 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
20 Nov
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021
WEC / Breaking news

Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022

By:

Ferrari and Porsche have committed to continue racing in the GTE Pro class of the FIA World Endurance Championship until the end of 2022, safeguarding the category's immediate future.

Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022

The extension of the commitment of the two remaining manufacturers in the WEC's top GT division after Aston Martin's withdrawal at the end of 2020 ensures that the division will continue for at least another season beyond the soon-to-begin 2021 campaign. 

That is in line with the position of WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l'Ouest and the FIA, which have both stated that there is no intent to replace the class before 2023 at the earliest.

A spokesman for Porsche told Motorsport.com: "We will continue in 2022 with the same programme as this year, which means a factory engagement with two cars."

Ferrari has offered a similar statement, saying that it will "continue in GTE Pro 2021 and '22". 

Both Ferrari and Porsche are running two cars in full programmes in the WEC this season with the AF Corse and Manthey teams respectively. 

They will be joined for selected races, including the Le Mans 24 Hours, by Chevrolet's Corvette Racing operation, while the the Proton Competition-run WeatherTech and HubAuto Racing Porsche teams are also on the Le Mans entry in GTE Pro. 

Corvette looks set to increase its participation in the WEC next season in the wake of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's abandonment of its equivalent GT Le Mans class for 2022 in favour of a new 'GT Daytona Pro' class for GT3 machinery. 

Chevrolet said that it was evaluating "future racing opportunities" for the mid-engined Corvette C8.R introduced at the start of 2020 on the confirmation that it will be competing with a solo car in the opening round of the 2021 WEC at Spa on May 1.

Read Also:

The future of the GTE regulations beyond 2022, when Ferrari and Porsche will move into the Hypercar prototype class of the WEC, is much less clear. 

Ferarri's spokesperson explained that the Italian marque will "focus on its Le Mans Hypercar programme" for 2023. 

Porsche described 2023 as "a different topic because we will be racing with our LMDh and in the current planning there will be a works team". 

The spokesperson appeared to rule out any kind of factory GT engagement in the WEC should the ACO and the FIA follow IMSA's lead and move to GT3 rules for 2023.

"Fritz Enzinger [Porsche Motorsport boss] has been clearly saying that, for us, GT3 is customer racing," he said.

The ACO and FIA said in a joint statement that no decisions have been made about its plans for the GT categories beyond 2022. 

"The LMGTE ruleset provides a strong full-season entry in the FIA WEC across the Pro and Am classes, and the nature of the cars, without driver aids, makes them highly popular amongst the competitors," it read.

"The future remains open, but the decision will not be imminent and LMGTE cars will compete in the WEC until at least the end of the 2022 season. A longer-term strategy will be discussed and decided at the FIA Endurance Committee meetings later this year."

Ferrari expressed a desire for what its spokesman called "some kind of GT plus category" to continue within the WEC and the sister European Le Mans Series. "There are a lot of gentleman drivers racing our cars and they are important customers for us," he said.

Ferrari and Porsche have both admitted that they are developing new cars for the next set of GT3 rules due to come into force in 2023. 

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021

Previous article

How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series European Le Mans , WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

2
Formula 1

Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?

4h
3
MotoGP

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

4
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

5
Formula 1

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle

21h
Latest news
Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022
WEC

Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022

1h
How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021
WEC

How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021

Apr 10, 2021
Farfus to contest full WEC season in Prodrive-run Aston
WEC

Farfus to contest full WEC season in Prodrive-run Aston

Apr 9, 2021
Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

Apr 8, 2021
Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24

Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours

Apr 7, 2021
Latest videos
Daniel Serra at Ferrari Finali Mondiali 02:20
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

Daniel Serra at Ferrari Finali Mondiali

James Calado at Finali Mondiali 02:57
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

James Calado at Finali Mondiali

AF Corse 488 GTE Livery 00:44
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

AF Corse 488 GTE Livery

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023 03:48
WEC
Feb 24, 2021

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023

Peugeot in sportscars 03:45
WEC
Feb 15, 2021

Peugeot in sportscars

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Farfus to contest full WEC season in Prodrive-run Aston
WEC / Breaking news

Farfus to contest full WEC season in Prodrive-run Aston

Hawkey loses Iron Lynx seat over incorrect driver grading
European Le Mans / Breaking news

Hawkey loses Iron Lynx seat over incorrect driver grading

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime
WEC / Special feature

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger Prime

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Toyota's new GR010 contender for the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar era has little in common with the LMP1 TS050 that preceded it. But within the confines of the scaled back new rules, its latest challenger will be no less formidable a prospect

WEC
Jan 22, 2021
The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC Prime

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC

The system of success handicaps devised by the FIA World Endurance Championship to level the LMP1 playing field in the category's swansong season ended up having a counterproductive effect, as COVID cancellations also played in the champions' favour.

WEC
Dec 5, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020
The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season Prime

The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season

It may have been missed amid the clamour over Lewis Hamilton's seventh F1 title, but Britain had another world champion crowned last weekend. Mike Conway's WEC crown raises an old conundrum - does title glory make up for the pain of Le Mans defeat?

WEC
Nov 19, 2020

Trending Today

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle

Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR

Glickenhaus releases fresh images of Le Mans hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus releases fresh images of Le Mans hypercar

Al Unser, Jr. takes the Indy Charity Legends Pro-Am race
Vintage Vintage / Race report

Al Unser, Jr. takes the Indy Charity Legends Pro-Am race

Latest news

Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022

How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021
WEC WEC / Special feature

How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021

Farfus to contest full WEC season in Prodrive-run Aston
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Farfus to contest full WEC season in Prodrive-run Aston

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.