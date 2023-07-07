Subscribe
Previous / Toyota reveals cause of Hirakawa spin at end of Le Mans 24 Hours Next / Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress
WEC / Monza News

Porsche/Penske alliance needs 'more time to gel' - Vanthoor

Porsche World Endurance Championship driver Laurens Vanthoor says success with its new Penske-run 963 LMDh will take "a little bit longer" than hoped for, but is confident it will come.

James Newbold
By:
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

This year Porsche returned to the top flight of the WEC for the first time since 2017 with the 919 Hybrid LMP1, partnering up with US squad Penske to run its two-car works programme.

So far its best result has been a third place at the Portimao 6 Hours with the #6 car crewed by Vanthoor, Kevin Estre and Andre Lotterer.

The #6 entry had also been in podium contention at Spa before it shut down on track in hour three and couldn't restart, then all three works-run cars endured troubled runs last time out at the Le Mans 24 Hours as Ferrari ended Toyota's winning streak.

Speaking to Motorsport.com ahead of this weekend's Monza round of the WEC, Vanthoor explained that he anticipated Porsche success to come sooner but still expects it is possible to emulate its IMSA SportsCar Championship arm that took the 963's maiden competition win at Long Beach.

He said: "It's two names, Porsche Penske together. That's my mindset; if the best doesn't have success together, then I don't know.

"For me, it's just destined to have success at one point. It just will maybe take a little bit longer than everybody had hoped for.

"That's the reality where we are. We just need to understand how we can quickly be there where we want to be and then win races."

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Vanthoor explained that he expects the programme will yield stronger results from the natural knitting together of the two arms of the team.

"I think it's a question of time for everything to gel together," he said. "We are understanding the car a little better, it's improving.

"It's a complex car, it's a complex team as well because you've got two giants together. Everybody needs to find their place.

"I guess it just takes time, which I'm seriously convinced that it will be okay. But it was maybe more of a hurdle than we expected in the beginning."

Vanthoor added that he feels "very comfortable and very confident in the car" upon his adaption to prototype racing, having focused on GTs for the bulk of his career.

"I do feel like I arrived there where I wanted to be," he said.

"There's definitely still room for improvement, but I'm enjoying it as well. I like driving these cars, I like being part of this team, these races.

"I would like it more if we're winning, but that will come."

shares
comments

Toyota reveals cause of Hirakawa spin at end of Le Mans 24 Hours

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

WEC
Monza

Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

WEC Monza: Pier Guidi Ferrari shades Jota Porsche for top spot in FP1

WEC Monza: Pier Guidi Ferrari shades Jota Porsche for top spot in FP1

WEC
Monza

WEC Monza: Pier Guidi Ferrari shades Jota Porsche for top spot in FP1 WEC Monza: Pier Guidi Ferrari shades Jota Porsche for top spot in FP1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Laurens Vanthoor More from
Laurens Vanthoor
Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours

Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours

Vanthoor to skip Hockenheim DTM finale, Engelhart steps in

Vanthoor to skip Hockenheim DTM finale, Engelhart steps in

DTM
Hockenheimring

Vanthoor to skip Hockenheim DTM finale, Engelhart steps in Vanthoor to skip Hockenheim DTM finale, Engelhart steps in

Nurburgring 24h: Vanthoor brothers clash puts Manthey Porsche out

Nurburgring 24h: Vanthoor brothers clash puts Manthey Porsche out

Endurance
24 Hours of Nurburgring

Nurburgring 24h: Vanthoor brothers clash puts Manthey Porsche out Nurburgring 24h: Vanthoor brothers clash puts Manthey Porsche out

Porsche Team More from
Porsche Team
How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

How Porsche is working to correct course to fight for Formula E title

How Porsche is working to correct course to fight for Formula E title

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

How Porsche is working to correct course to fight for Formula E title How Porsche is working to correct course to fight for Formula E title

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

Prime
Prime
Formula E

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

Latest news

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Mid-Ohio

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star? Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe