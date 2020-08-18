WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps / Breaking news

Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre

shares
comments
Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre
By:
Aug 18, 2020, 7:39 AM

The fuel-saving required to bring home Porsche's first FIA World Endurance Championship win in nearly a year in last weekend's Spa race was "tough mentally", admits Kevin Estre.

Reigning WEC GTE Pro champions Estre and Michael Christensen took their first victory of the 2019/20 season on Saturday after coming out on top in a race-long battle with the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs in challenging conditions.

It marked the brand's first triumph in the WEC since the season-opener in Silverstone last September, also denying Aston a hat-trick of wins.

A safety car period following Thomas Laurent's huge Blanchimont crash with a little over an hour to go prompted all bar one of the GTE Pro runners to pit, and making fuel-saving in the closing stages imperative.

Read Also:

The #97 Vantage GTE of Maxime Martin and Alex Lynn had taken the initiative by not stopping, but finally had to make a splash for fuel with a few minutes to go, dropping them to third behind Estre and Christensen's Porsche and the points-leading #97 Aston.

"We knew we had to take the fuel under the safety car and try to make it to the end," said Estre. "This was the strategy and it was big fuel-saving from the beginning [of the stint], the engineers were calculating in the background if it would be ok.

"I was confident because they weren’t telling me every second lap to save more, we were on a good level from the beginning, but it was hard to manage the pace and the Astons were very fast at the end.

"They were in the same position for us, but it was tough mentally to be fast, not to use too much fuel and finally get this victory which we’ve been aiming for for a while and which we deserve, really."

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

While Estre took the start and the finish of the race, Christensen handled the middle portion, taking over the #92 car just before the downpour that triggered the second safety car period towards the end of the second hour.

The Dane said the 911 RSR-19's speed once the track had tried out was crucial to coming away with his and Estre's first win in the WEC since the 2018 Fuji race.

"It was difficult to choose a strategy," reflected Christensen. "We saw rain at the start but also we saw holes in the weather, so [we knew] it should dry out, but also we saw more rain coming.

"We started on the wet tyres and Kevin did as long as possible in the wet, changing on to slicks at a really good point. Then I jumped in the car when it started raining again.

"It was a bit tough because most of the other drivers stayed in so I had to jump into a field which was already experienced with the weather.

"But we managed to pull through and in the end we had really good pace in the dry and we could take victory."

The sister #91 Porsche of Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz, who gave the 911 RSR-19 a debut win last year at Silverstone, struggled to a distant fifth-place finish at Spa.

Any hopes of challenging for the podium were undone by a poorly-timed transition from wets to slicks, dropping the pair to the rear of the field from where they couldn't recover.

"We lost a lot of time because we drove too long on wet tyres at the wrong moment," admitted Bruni. "We took a gamble and tried to make up for it later. When the sun finally came out, we were the first ones back on the track with slicks.

"In the first laps I slid wildly and lost a lot of time. Once the grip improved, our train had already left the station.”

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Rebellion left baffled by Spa wet-weather struggles

Previous article

Rebellion left baffled by Spa wet-weather struggles
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Michael Christensen , Kevin Estre
Teams Team Manthey
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Calderon to race at Motegi; Vips, Sette Camara still in doubt
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news
3h

Calderon to race at Motegi; Vips, Sette Camara still in doubt

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021

Gallery: All Rossi bikes since his debut
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

Gallery: All Rossi bikes since his debut

Gallery: Eccentric aero elements on F1 cars through the years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Eccentric aero elements on F1 cars through the years

F1 planning '21 downforce cuts after Silverstone tyre issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 planning '21 downforce cuts after Silverstone tyre issues

Latest news

Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre
WEC WEC / Breaking news
15m

Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre

Rebellion left baffled by Spa wet-weather struggles
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Rebellion left baffled by Spa wet-weather struggles

WEC targeting a "minimum" of six races in 2021
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC targeting a "minimum" of six races in 2021

Merhi stays with Eurasia for Le Mans after WEC return
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Merhi stays with Eurasia for Le Mans after WEC return

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
Super Formula

Calderon to race at Motegi; Vips, Sette Camara still in doubt

3h
3
MotoGP

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

4
MotoGP

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021

5
MotoGP

Gallery: All Rossi bikes since his debut

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights 03:43
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash 00:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta 00:53
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Half race highlights 03:17
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Half race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Porsche v Ferrari 01:31
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Porsche v Ferrari

Latest news

Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre
WEC

Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre

Rebellion left baffled by Spa wet-weather struggles
WEC

Rebellion left baffled by Spa wet-weather struggles

WEC targeting a "minimum" of six races in 2021
WEC

WEC targeting a "minimum" of six races in 2021

Merhi stays with Eurasia for Le Mans after WEC return
LM24

Merhi stays with Eurasia for Le Mans after WEC return

Laurent sorry for "unforgivable" mistake after Spa crash
WEC

Laurent sorry for "unforgivable" mistake after Spa crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.