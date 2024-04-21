All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
WEC Imola

Porsche and Toyota believe Ferrari "out of reach" for WEC Imola race

Porsche and Toyota are pessimistic about taking the fight to Ferrari in Sunday’s Imola round of the World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

The two manufacturers that will line up behind the Ferrari top-three block-out on the grid believe the Italian marque will maintain its qualifying advantage in the six-hour race.

“We are trying to be optimistic but, on pure pace, we are not there with Ferrari,” said Porsche driver Kevin Estre, who took fourth position aboard the #6 963 LMDh in Saturday’s Hyperpole qualifying session.

“Of course, it’s a long race and there is strategy to come into play and the chance of contact, but to race with them will be difficult and passing them will be very difficult.”

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director David Floury was even more despondent about his team’s chances in the Imola 6 Hours.

“I don’t see how we can be hopeful for the race,” said Floury. “Ferrari is strong on long runs, a little bit less than we have seen in quali in terms of the gap but still out of reach.

“I think they will go 1-2-3 in front, and then probably the Porsche and ourselves, Porsche a little bit better than us.”

Kamui Kobayashi was the best-placed Toyota driver in sixth position with a time aboard the #7 GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar that left him nine tenths off Antonio Fuoco’s pole-winning Ferrari 499P LMH.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Floury suggested that the second Toyota would have been “in the same ballpark” but for Brendon Hartley’s spin, which resulted in the New Zealander completing only one push lap on the way to eighth position in Hyperpole.

“That was more or less where we could be,” said Floury. “We will do the best we can in the race and try to get two cars in the points.”

Estre, who ended up six tenths off the pace and another couple of tenths up on team-mate Matt Campbell, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the factory Porsche Penske Motorsport team so far at a circuit on which it was expecting to struggle.

“If you look at the calendar, this track looked the most scary for us,” he explained. “This track is so different to anywhere else we race; it is definitely not suiting our car best.

“When we came testing here a month ago the car wasn’t good, but the team has done a really good job in putting the car in a better place.”

The Imola 6 Hours, round two of the 2024 WEC, starts at 13:00 local time.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Fuoco explains secret behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8

Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8

WEC
Imola
Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8
WEC Imola: Ferrari 1-2-3 in dominant qualifying feat

WEC Imola: Ferrari 1-2-3 in dominant qualifying feat

WEC
Imola
WEC Imola: Ferrari 1-2-3 in dominant qualifying feat
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Latest news

Inside the strategy that won and lost the IndyCar race at Long Beach

Inside the strategy that won and lost the IndyCar race at Long Beach

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach
Inside the strategy that won and lost the IndyCar race at Long Beach
Ford remains winless in Cup after McDowell's 'bad move'

Ford remains winless in Cup after McDowell's 'bad move'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega
Ford remains winless in Cup after McDowell's 'bad move'
McDowell gets turned, Reddick escapes chaos with Talladega Cup win

McDowell gets turned, Reddick escapes chaos with Talladega Cup win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega
McDowell gets turned, Reddick escapes chaos with Talladega Cup win
Erik Jones transported to local hospital after head-on crash

Erik Jones transported to local hospital after head-on crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega
Erik Jones transported to local hospital after head-on crash

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Prime
Prime
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Rachit Thukral
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA