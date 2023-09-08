Porsche's best WEC podium chance is at Fuji, says Makowiecki
This weekend’s Fuji 6 Hours represents Porsche’s best chance of a podium finish in the World Endurance Championship, according to Frederic Makowiecki.
Porsche has struggled to challenge Toyota and Ferrari on its return to the top echelon of sportscar racing this year, with April’s Portimao round the only time its 963 LMDh car finished on the podium.
At the most recent round in Monza, Porsche was only the fourth-fastest manufacturer in the Hypercar class, as Peugeot made a big leap to take third behind the winning-Toyota and second-placed Ferrari.
But Makowiecki, who shares the #5 Porsche 963 with Dane Cameron and Michael Christensen, is hoping Porsche can return to the podium as the WEC moves to Asia for the final leg of the season.
Asked how he would like to close out the campaign, the Frenchman told Motorsport.com: “By a podium would be mega. A podium somewhere.
“I think probably we have a better chance here than Bahrain. But let's see, we never know, because in Bahrain we could see the Ferraris sometimes struggle. Maybe Bahrain could be hard also for them.”
Pressed on why he thinks Fuji would be more suited to the Porsche, Makowiecki explained that the 963 LMDh lacks the kind of consistency required to excel in the dry/night Bahrain 8 Hours title decider.
“Because in general the consistency is not where we are the strongest - and probably Bahrain is the hardest track for that. That's why.
“Let's see, but I would suspect Bahrain could be harder for us.”
Makowiecki explained that Porsche suffers from higher degradation and a general lack of grip, but feels the German marque needs to improve in every area to take the fight to the front.
“l. I think there is not one part where we are lacking more,” he said. “It's a more global approach where we need to improve a little bit everywhere and if we do this we will be stronger.
“For sure, we miss a little bit of speed. At the beginning it was mainly high speed but now we compensated and we are significantly better in high speed.
“I think now in general we are lacking grip or we aren't able to generate the optimum grip. And the second thing where we need to be a lot stronger is on tyre deg and [our rivals] are a lot
more consistent.”
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963
Photo by: Andy Chan
While a podium might still be on the cards, Makowiecki’s team-mate Christensen believes that a victory in the final two races of the season is out of the question, highlighting the gap to the cars at the front of the field.
“I don’t expect us to win with the way it looks at the moment,” he told Motorsport.com. “Of course I wish and hope [to win] but I’ve been in the game long enough and I am realistic enough to know that we are not gonna find a second overnight.
“We are going in the right direction, it took longer to understand the direction we need to go than we hoped, but to say we are gonna win a race this year is optimistic.”
Porsche still ‘not where it wants to be’
Porsche has made significant strides with the 963 LMDh since the start of the programme, although results have proved hard to come in WEC, even as it has bagged two wins in IMSA SportsCar Championship with the same car.
Urs Kuratle, the head of Porsche’s factory LMDh programme, says that the German manufacturer still has work to do to improve the package, admitting that the 963 is not as reliable or quick as it would have liked at this stage of the campaign.
“We improved a lot since the starting point,” Kuratle told Motorsport.com. “We came the long way and we are definitely not where we want to be with the car, the performance of the car and the reliability of the car.
“We did good progress but also we still have some work to do with the driveability to combine.
“Driveability of the car is our car's weakest point, combined with reliability, because we still struggle with some reliability points, even though the distance we can do with no technical problems is increasing.
“Unfortunately, we showed this year in the 24 hours we are not ready but we keep on working hard on all those points."
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Fuji WEC: Toyota flexes its muscles in second practice
"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals
Porsche's Lietz to miss Monza due to COVID, Makowiecki steps in
Porsche's Lietz to miss Monza due to COVID, Makowiecki steps in Porsche's Lietz to miss Monza due to COVID, Makowiecki steps in
Porsche braced for "hard" Le Mans due to lack of BoP changes
Porsche braced for "hard" Le Mans due to lack of BoP changes Porsche braced for "hard" Le Mans due to lack of BoP changes
Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours
Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours
How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC
How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC
Porsche formally appeals da Costa's London E-Prix penalty
Porsche formally appeals da Costa's London E-Prix penalty Porsche formally appeals da Costa's London E-Prix penalty
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative
Latest news
How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes
How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes
Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument
Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument
KTM’s radical new MotoGP chassis shows true success of European marques
KTM’s radical new MotoGP chassis shows true success of European marques KTM’s radical new MotoGP chassis shows true success of European marques
Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive
Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.