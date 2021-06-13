Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season
WEC / Algarve Race report

Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance

By:
, News Editor

Toyota's pair of Le Mans Hypercars held the advantage over the Alpine LMP1 as the Portimao 8 Hours FIA World Endurance Championship round reached the halfway mark.

From pole position, Nicolas Lapierre stretched a small lead at the wheel of the Signatech-run Alpine A480-Gibson ahead of the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids driven by Sebastien Buemi and Jose Maria Lopez during the opening stint.

But a pattern soon emerged with the Alpine running much shorter stints, as Lapierre had to come in for his first top up of fuel after just 29 laps, while the Toyotas went to laps 36 and 37 respectively before coming in for fuel.

It meant that the advantage swung backwards and forwards between Alpine and Toyota as the car shared by Lapierre, Andre Negrao and Matthieu Vaxiviere retook the lead once both of the GR010s made their second, third and fourth stops.

But just on the four-hour mark, Vaxiviere came in for the Alpine car’s fifth stop, dropping back down to third place and signifying the A480 will need at least one extra stop compared to the Toyotas to go the distance.

That meant the #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi led the sister #8 car of Kazuki Nakajima by a little under 10 seconds, with Mike Conway having passed Brendon Hartley in his stint.

The solo Glickenhaus 007 LMH ran 45 laps off the pace after Ryan Briscoe got caught up in a melee with two GTE Am cars, the #777 D’station Racing Aston Martin and #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche, which resulted in a lengthy trip to the garage to repair the damage.

Prior to that, the Glickenhaus went a lap down on its fellow Hypercar runners in the opening hour, with starting driver Richard Westbrook reporting severe rear tyre wear in the high temperatures.

 

In LMP2, JOTA’s pair of Oreca 07-Gibsons held the advantage after four hours of racing, with the #28 car of Sean Gelael heading the sister #38 machine of Antonio Felix da Costa, albeit having made one fewer stop than their rivals.

United Autosports was due to retake the lead Paul di Resta in the #22 Oreca, heading the #31 WRT Oreca of Ferdinand Habsburg by 15 seconds.

The early stages were characterised by a battle between Giedo van der Garde in the #29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca and the WRT machine of Robin Frijns, with the latter team taking the advantage when gentleman racer Frits van Eerd took over the RTN car.

But a pair of drive-through penalties set back WRT, one for speeding in the pits as Frijns came in to hand over to Habsburg, and another for not respecting blue flags.

JOTA’s pair of Orecas run a net third and fourth, recovering from first-lap contact in which the pole-sitting #28 car of Tom Blomqvist was tipped into a spin by da Costa.

Inter Europol Competition’s Oreca ran fifth in the hands of Jakub Smiechowski ahead of the lead Pro/Am runner, the RTN car of Job van Uitert.

Ferrari commanded the GTE Pro class, with the #51 car of Alessandro Pier Guidi enjoying a mammoth 52s lead over the sister #52 machine of Miguel Molina.

James Calado had given the #51 machine the lead in the second hour with a pass on Neel Jani’s #92 Porsche, which had led the opening exchanges in the hands of Kevin Estre.

Molina then passed Michael Christensen, who had taken over the #92, in the fourth hour to make it a one-two for the Prancing Horse, with the #91 Porsche a distant fourth in class.

The #98 NorthWest Aston Martin of Augusto Farfus led the way in GTE Am ahead of the Cetilar Racing Ferrari of Giorgio Sernagiotto and the #54 AF Corse machine of Thomas Flohr.

The WEC 8 Hours of Portimao is currently being streamed live on Motorsport.tv

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season

Previous article

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

2
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden takes brilliant pole, Ferrucci shunts

1h
3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
World Superbike

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

5
WEC

Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance

1h
Latest news
Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance
Video Inside
WEC

Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance

1h
Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season
WEC

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season

7h
Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole
Video Inside
WEC

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

21h
Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice
Video Inside
WEC

Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice

Jun 12, 2021
Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota Prime
WEC

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota

Jun 12, 2021
Latest videos
WEC: Portugal - 5 hour highlights 03:00
WEC
15m

WEC: Portugal - 5 hour highlights

WEC: Portugal - Glickenhaus crash 01:10
WEC
3h

WEC: Portugal - Glickenhaus crash

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole 01:08
WEC
20h

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole

WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice 00:41
WEC
22h

WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice

WEC: Scherer to miss Portimao after positive COVID test 00:39
WEC
Jun 11, 2021

WEC: Scherer to miss Portimao after positive COVID test

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special" Detroit
IMSA

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"

Portimao WEC: LMP2s fastest again in FP2, di Resta quickest Algarve
Video Inside
WEC

Portimao WEC: LMP2s fastest again in FP2, di Resta quickest

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota Prime

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota

This weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the FIA World Endurance Championship marks the 100th world champion prototype start for Toyota. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago.

WEC
Jun 12, 2021
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Prime

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory.

WEC
May 4, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden takes brilliant pole, Ferrucci shunts
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden takes brilliant pole, Ferrucci shunts

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season
World Superbike World Superbike

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season
WEC WEC

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season

Speedrome Midgets 2000-09-30
USAC USAC

Speedrome Midgets 2000-09-30

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season
WEC WEC

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.