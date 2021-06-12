Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota
WEC / Algarve Practice report

Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice

By:

Paul di Resta and United Autosport completed a clean sweep for LMP2 machinery across free practice for Sunday's Portimao FIA World Endurance Championship round as the Glickenhaus made a dramatic improvement. 

The ex-Formula 1 driver knocked two tenths from the lap with which he had topped the Saturday morning session in United's solo Oreca 07-Gibson, the Scot getting down to a 1m31.628s to top the times over the final 60 minutes of practice.

The time gave him the top spot by a couple of hundredths of a second over the Alpine A480-Gibson grandfathered LMP1. 

Nicolas Lapierre set a 1m31.652s in the car that formerly raced as the Rebellion R-13 to head the Hypercar class. 

Antonio Felix da Costa, who had led the way in FP1, took third place overall with his best time of the weekend, a 1m31.765s, in the fastest of the JOTA team's P2 Orecas.

The solo Glickenhaus Le Mans Hypercar jumped to fourth position ahead of the two Toyotas in the dying moments of the session courtesy of a 1m31.916s from Richard Westbrook. 

That put the Pipo-engined 007 LMH just under a tenth up on Sebastien Buemi in the best of the Toyotas and four tenths up on Mike Consway, who ended up ninth fastest overall in the sister LMH car with a 1m32.310s.

The American boutique manufacturer bounced back from gearbox problems that had curtailed its running in the Saturday morning session.

Alex Brundle was sixth fastest overall and third in P2 aboard the Inter Europol Oreca with a fastest lap of 1m31.998s. 

Racing Team Nederlands and WRT filled out the next two spots with their P2 Orecas driven by Job van Uitert and Robin Frijns respectively. 

Tenth place behind the second Toyota was taken by the DragonSpeed Oreca with Ben Hanley at the wheel. 

Porsche returned to the top of the times in GTE Pro with Kevin Estre. 

The Frenchman recorded a 1m38.082s to jump ahead of Gianmaria Bruni's 1m38.850s in the second of the Manthey-run 911 RSRs.

Daniel Serra took third position in class aboard the best of the factory AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos, his best lap of 1m38.953s just edging out teammate James Calado. 

Matteo Cairoli set the pace in GTE Am with aboard his Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR.

Qualifying for Sunday's Portimao 8 Hours, round two of the 2021 WEC, begins at 6pm local time in Portugal. 

FP3 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'31.628
2 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'31.652 0.024
3 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'31.765 0.137
4 709 Australia Ryan Briscoe
France Romain Dumas
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'31.916 0.288
5 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'31.974 0.346
6 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'31.998 0.370
7 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.065 0.437
8 31 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.195 0.567
9 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'32.310 0.682
10 21 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.378 0.750
11 28 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.511 0.883
12 70 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
Switzerland Mathias Beche
France Norman Nato
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.626 0.998
13 20 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Dennis Andersen
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.827 1.199
14 1 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'33.356 1.728
15 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
United Kingdom Tom Jackson
Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 1'33.842 2.214
16 92 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Denmark Michael Christensen
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'38.082 6.454
17 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'38.850 7.222
18 52 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'38.953 7.325
19 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'39.186 7.558
20 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'39.199 7.571
21 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'39.577 7.949
22 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.583 7.955
23 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'39.625 7.997
24 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.709 8.081
25 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.721 8.093
26 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Italy Manuela Gostner
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.889 8.261
27 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.984 8.356
28 88 United States Dominique Bastien
Germany Marco Seefried
France Julien Andlauer
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'40.087 8.459
29 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'40.236 8.608
30 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Australia Scott Andrews
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'40.402 8.774
31 33 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'40.479 8.851
32 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'40.595 8.967
