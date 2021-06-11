Tickets Subscribe
Portimao WEC: Da Costa's JOTA LMP2 fastest ahead of Alpine in FP1

By:

JOTA LMP2 driver Antonio Felix da Costa jumped to the top of the times in the dying minutes of first practice for this weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship round at Portimao.

Portimao WEC: Da Costa's JOTA LMP2 fastest ahead of Alpine in FP1

Da Costa posted a 1m33.752s aboard his Oreca 07-Gibson to move ahead of three cars running in the Hypercar class with 10 minutes left on the clock of the hour-and-a-half free practice session.

His time around the Algarve circuit put him just 0.029s ahead of the Alpine A480-Gibson LMP1 in which Nicolas Lapierre had earlier set a 1m33.781s.

The two Toyota Le Mans Hypercars were right behind the Alpine Oreca design as the top four cars were separated by just 0.055s.

Sebastien Buemi took third spot in the #8 GR010 Hybrid with a 1m33.800s, while Kamui Kobayashi was fractionally behind on a 1m33.807s

The new Glickenhaus 007-Pipo LMH ended up 12th with a 1m34.789s set by Richard Westbrook, which left the new Le Mans Hypercar just over a second off the pace.

Fifth fastest and second in LMP2 was Alex Brundle in the Inter Europol Oreca with a 1m33.979s lap, while Ben Hanley took sixth for DragonSpeed on 1m34.268s.

Paul di Resta and Giedo van der Garde were seventh and eighth in their respective United Autosports and Racing Team Nederland Orecas.

The second JOTA Oreca with Tom Blomqvist driving and the RealTeam Racing entry with Norman Nato at the wheel rounded out the top 10 overall.

Kevin Estre leapfrogged Porsche teammate Gianmaria Bruni at the end of the session to lead the way in GTE Pro.

The Frenchman's 1m40.227s in the best of the factory Porsche 911 RSRs put him just over a tenth up on Bruni's 1m40.389s.

Daniel Serra was three tenths back in the fastest of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

The Brazilian's 1m40.682s compared with 1m40.738s set by teammate James Calado in the sister car.

Matt Campbell led the way in GTE Am for the Dempsey-Proton Porsche squad.

The Australian's 1m41.202s put him just over two tenths up on Iron Lynx team boss Andrea Piccini.

Two further sessions of free practice on Saturday are followed by qualifying for Sunday's second round of the 2021 WEC, the Portimao 8 Hours, at 6pm local time.

Cla Drivers Car Laps Time Gap
1 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Oreca 07 37 1'33.752
2 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
Alpine A480 28 1'33.781 0.029
3 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 36 1'33.800 0.048
4 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 39 1'33.807 0.055
5 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Oreca 07 37 1'33.979 0.227
6 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
Ben Hayley
Oreca 07 38 1'34.268 0.516
7 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Oreca 07 34 1'34.294 0.542
8 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
Oreca 07 46 1'34.299 0.547
9 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Oreca 07 34 1'34.627 0.875
10 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
Switzerland Mathias Beche
France Norman Nato
Oreca 07 43 1'34.668 0.916
11 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 39 1'34.742 0.990
12 Australia Ryan Briscoe
France Romain Dumas
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
Glickenhaus 007 LMH 29 1'34.789 1.037
13 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Dennis Andersen
Oreca 07 34 1'35.019 1.267
14 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser
Oreca 07 29 1'36.074 2.322
15 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
United Kingdom Tom Jackson
Ligier JSP 217 40 1'36.453 2.701
16 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Denmark Michael Christensen
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 35 1'40.227 6.475
17 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 38 1'40.389 6.637
18 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 41 1'40.682 6.930
19 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 43 1'40.738 6.986
20 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 28 1'41.202 7.450
21 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 40 1'41.426 7.674
22 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 43 1'41.484 7.732
23 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes
Aston Martin Vantage AMR 44 1'41.495 7.743
24 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 40 1'41.575 7.823
25 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Aston Martin Vantage AMR 40 1'41.667 7.915
26 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 41 1'41.728 7.976
27 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Italy Manuela Gostner
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 43 1'41.768 8.016
28 United States Dominique Bastien
Germany Marco Seefried
France Julien Andlauer
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 38 1'41.787 8.035
29 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 29 1'41.791 8.039
30 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 41 1'41.815 8.063
31 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Australia Scott Andrews
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 43 1'41.970 8.218
32 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
Aston Martin Vantage AMR 41 1'41.977 8.225
View full results
Toyota won't contest "not avoidable" BoP blow for Portimao WEC Algarve
WEC

Toyota won't contest "not avoidable" BoP blow for Portimao WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours fans won't be divided into groups
WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours fans won't be divided into groups

The new threat facing SRO's ultra-successful GT3 category Prime
GT

The new threat facing SRO's ultra-successful GT3 category

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Prime

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory.

WEC
May 4, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021

