Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance
WEC / Algarve Race report

Portimao WEC: #8 car wins after Toyota team orders

By:

Toyota celebrated its 100th world championship endurance race with a win at the FIA WEC 8 Hours of Portimao by the #8 entry of Sebastian Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley.

Portimao WEC: #8 car wins after Toyota team orders

Buemi brought the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid car to the finish at the Algarve International Circuit narrowly ahead of the #7 Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez after a confusing double team order call, with Buemi briefly being ordered to let Lopez past before being handed the lead once again.

Alpine's grandfathered LMP1 chassis proved to be a match for the Toyota hypercars after the World Endurance Championship's latest Balance of Performance tweaks ahead of Portugal's second round of the season.

Polesitter Nicolas Lapierre led the early stages of the race in the #38 Alpine A480-Gibson with what appeared to be a slight pace advantage on both Toyotas, but the LMP1 car's pace didn't prove sufficient to offset its shorter stint lengths, the Toyota pair managing to make fewer pitstops.

Toyota and Alpine traded the lead on the rhythm of their pitstop cycles until the race was effectively reset with 2h30 to go due to a safety car, coming out for Miro Konopka's stranded ARC Bratislava LMP2 car.

In the #7 Toyota Kobayashi held the lead at the restart ahead of Nakajima and Lapierre. While Kobayashi stormed off, Nakajima and Lapierre tussled for second, with Lapierre passing the Toyota into Turn 1.

In the final segment of the race Alpine again had to make an extra pitstop for fuel, which dropped it back to third.

Lopez passed Buemi in the seventh hour, but Buemi was told his teammate would need an extra splash of fuel at the end.

Indeed, Lopez brought the #7 in with 1h06 minutes to go, guaranteeing an extra pitstop in the final hour, while Buemi carried on another nine minutes and managed to make the car's seventh pitstop its last. But with Lopez making his splash under a full-course yellow, he came out right behind Buemi.

Toyota decided to swap positions to let Lopez show if he had pace in hand, but when Buemi managed to keep up the Cologne team reversed its decision and allowed Buemi to retake the lead until the finish.

Meanwhile Andre Negrao, who shared the Alpine with Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere, took third over one minute behind the Toyotas.

The solo Glickenhaus 007 LMH, which made its racing debut in Portimao, managed to see the chequered flag on its debut, albeit 53 laps down on the leaders.

The car fell behind after Ryan Briscoe got caught up in a melee with two GTE Am cars, the #777 D’station Racing Aston Martin and #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche, which resulted in a lengthy trip to the garage to repair the damage.

The Glickenhaus had already been off the pace and it went a lap down on its fellow Hypercar runners in the opening hour, with starting driver Richard Westbrook reporting severe tyre wear.

As is often the case, LMP2 was the class to watch in Portimao with a four-way battle for the win that raged until the end.

The early stages were characterised by a battle between Giedo van der Garde in the #29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca and the #31 WRT Oreca of Robin Frijns, with the latter team taking the advantage when gentleman racer Frits van Eerd took over the RTN car.

But a pair of drive-through penalties set back WRT, one for speeding in the pits as Frijns came in to hand over to Habsburg, and another for not respecting blue flags.

That handed the net lead to the #22 United Autosports car, the title winning entry which also won Spa's opening round.

United's main competition came from the JOTA’s pair of Oreca 07-Gibsons, despite the polesitting #28 car of Tom Blomqvist being spun around at the start by Antonio Felix da Costa in the #38 sister car.

Konopka's safety car also tightened the LMP2 lead battle between United, WRT and the two JOTAs.

Soon after the restart Wayne Boyd brought in the #22, releasing JOTA's Stoffel Vandoorne and WRT's Charles Milesi, who had been involved in an exciting duel before the full-course yellow. After the next pitstop sequence Vandoorne retained a healthy buffer on Phil Hanson in the #22 with Milesi further behind.

In the #38 JOTA of Anthony Davidson charged to third after a brilliant door to door fight with the Milesi. The #38 car also got ahead of the United entry to make it a JOTA one-two.

In sharp contrast to Toyota's controlling measures, both JOTA cars fought for the win until the final minutes, with Da Costa finally getting the best of Blomqvist to take a popular home victory with Davidson and Roberto Gonzalez.

Blomqvist settled for second in the #28 car he shares with Vandoorne and Sean Gelael, with United beating WRT to third.

Racing Team Nederland dropped out of contention after contact with a GT car by Job van Uitert, which helped the #20 High Class Racing Oreca to a comfortable lead in the Por-Am subclass.

But after stopping on track in the final hour the Danish trio Jan Magnussen, Anders Fjordbach and Dennis Andersen ceded the win to the #70 Realteam Oreca of Esteban Garcia, Norman Nato and Mathias Beche.

Ferrari commanded the GTE Pro class, with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado establishing a dominant lead in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo after polesitter Kevin Estre had led the first hour in the #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19.

Estre's teammate Michael Christensen was then passed by the second #71 Ferrari of Miguel Molina in the fourth hour to make it a one-two for the Prancing Horse.

The #51 Ferrari's lead never seemed in significant danger and it survived the safety car interruption to take a clear win. The battle for second place did rage on and was settled in the final hour when the #52 Ferrari managed to make its final stop under a full-course yellow, Molina and Daniel Serra securing the position ahead of the #92 Porsche of Estre, Christensen and Neel Jani.

The #91 sister Porsche of Gianmaria Bruno, Fred Makowiecki and Richard Lietz was fourth and last in class.

In GTE Am the #98 NorthWest Aston Martin initially led the way ahead of the #47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari and the #54 AF Corse machine.

A second-half off by Paul Dalla Lana dropped the car back, with the Cetilar Ferrari of Antonio Fuoco, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Robert Lacorte taking the lead.

In the final two hours Sernagiotto was passed for the lead by Ricardo Pera in the #56 Project 1 Porsche, but a time penalty for Pera – for tagging the #70 Realteam LMP2 – handed the class win back to Cetilar.

Pera took second with Matteo Cairoli and Egidio Perfetti, while the #54 Ferrari of Giancarlo Fisichella, Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci took third in class.

Watch all World Endurance Championship races live on our OTT platform Motorsport.tv. The next race is scheduled at Monza on July 18.

shares
comments

Related video

Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance

Previous article

Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Formula 1

Overtaking aids – who has it right, F1 or IndyCar? DRS versus P2P

4
Trans-Am

Miami: Paul Gentilozzi Saturday notes

5
NHRA

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 7, Warren Johnson

Latest news
Portimao WEC: #8 car wins after Toyota team orders
WEC

Portimao WEC: #8 car wins after Toyota team orders

2m
Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance
Video Inside
WEC

Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance

4h
Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season
WEC

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season

9h
Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole
Video Inside
WEC

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

Jun 12, 2021
Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice
Video Inside
WEC

Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice

Jun 12, 2021
Latest videos
WEC: Portugal - 5 hour highlights 03:00
WEC
2h

WEC: Portugal - 5 hour highlights

WEC: Portugal - Glickenhaus crash 01:10
WEC
5h

WEC: Portugal - Glickenhaus crash

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole 01:08
WEC
23h

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole

WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice 00:41
WEC
Jun 12, 2021

WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice

WEC: Scherer to miss Portimao after positive COVID test 00:39
WEC
Jun 11, 2021

WEC: Scherer to miss Portimao after positive COVID test

More from
Filip Cleeren
Binotto ‘expected something better’ from Ferrari in Baku GP Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Binotto ‘expected something better’ from Ferrari in Baku GP

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"
IMSA

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota Prime

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota

This weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the FIA World Endurance Championship marks the 100th world champion prototype start for Toyota. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago.

WEC
Jun 12, 2021
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Prime

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory.

WEC
May 4, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Overtaking aids – who has it right, F1 or IndyCar? DRS versus P2P
Formula 1 Formula 1

Overtaking aids – who has it right, F1 or IndyCar? DRS versus P2P

Miami: Paul Gentilozzi Saturday notes
Trans-Am Trans-Am

Miami: Paul Gentilozzi Saturday notes

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 7, Warren Johnson
NHRA NHRA

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 7, Warren Johnson

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Rusty Wallace, wife in car accident, uninjured
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rusty Wallace, wife in car accident, uninjured

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news

Portimao WEC: #8 car wins after Toyota team orders
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: #8 car wins after Toyota team orders

Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season
WEC WEC

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.