All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
WEC

Lamborghini not concerned over Le Mans reliability despite rain-interrupted test

Lamborghini is confident about the reliability of its SC63 LMDh heading into the Le Mans 24 Hours despite rain interrupting its only planned endurance simulation before the June event.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Mirko Bortolotti, Edoardo Mortara, Daniil Kvyat

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

The track was wet for the majority of the three days of testing at Portimao for the single long-distance test scheduled by Lamborghini and its Iron Lynx factory squad ahead of the double-points round of the World Endurance Championship on 15-16 June, team principal Andrea Piccini has revealed. 

But the ability of the new-for-2024 Lambo SC63 to go the distance without significant issues on its first appearances in the WEC and the IMSA SportsCar Championship in North America has allayed any fears over reliability, he insisted. 

“There was a lot of rain and it was not ideal,” Piccini said of the test at the Portuguese Algarve circuit on 26-28 March. 

“But we don’t think it will be a problem: we’ve finished a 10-hour WEC race at Qatar and a 12-hour IMSA race at Sebring, so the reliability seems good,” he said.

“I don’t think reliability is the problem; more important for us is to work on the performance of the car - that is our focus right now.”

The SC63’s race finishes on debut at Qatar and then at Sebring in 13th and seventh positions respectively were followed up by another clean run on the way to 12th position in last weekend’s Imola WEC race. 

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Mirko Bortolotti, Edoardo Mortara, Daniil Kvyat

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Mirko Bortolotti, Edoardo Mortara, Daniil Kvyat

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

Piccini explained that the WEC schedule does not allow time for another endurance run before Le Mans, when Iron Lynx’s solo WEC entry will be joined by the SC63 competing in three of the IMSA enduros this year. 

“After Portimao we had to get ready for Imola and then we are into Spa [round three of the 2024 WEC on 11 May] and after that it will all be about preparing the cars for Le Mans,” he said. 

Piccini did not put a figure on the mileage the Lambo achieved at Portimao’s Algarve circuit, but he stressed that the test was still of value. 

“Quite often you have to race in the rain at Le Mans,” he said. “We did get some dry laps, probably about a third of the running.”

Read Also:

Five of Lamborghini’s roster of LMDh drivers were present at Portimao, with Romain Grosjean absent courtesy of his IndyCar commitments with Juncos Hollinger Racing. 

Piccini confirmed that Iron Lynx and Lamborghini have abandoned the plan outlined on the launch of the SC63 last year to field its IMSA car alongside its regular WEC entry in Austin at the beginning of September.

He pointed out that there would unlikely be room for an additional entry at a circuit with one of the smaller pit garage allocations on the WEC schedule, adding that it would also be difficult for the team to run a second car. 

“Doing Le Mans with two cars is already difficult in our first year, so it is not in plan now,” he said. 

Watch: BrrrakeF1 - How IMSA use Advanced Data to Enforce the Rules

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Peugeot won't replace Vergne, Vandoorne for Spa WEC amid Formula E clash
Next article Schumacher confident Alpine can optimise WEC tyre warming procedures

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Toyota weighs up third Hypercar for WEC

Toyota weighs up third Hypercar for WEC

WEC
Imola
Toyota weighs up third Hypercar for WEC
Peugeot won't replace Vergne, Vandoorne for Spa WEC amid Formula E clash

Peugeot won't replace Vergne, Vandoorne for Spa WEC amid Formula E clash

WEC
Spa
Peugeot won't replace Vergne, Vandoorne for Spa WEC amid Formula E clash
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

Prime
Prime
WEC
Imola
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

Latest news

Newgarden “didn’t rehearse” emotional IndyCar press conference

Newgarden “didn’t rehearse” emotional IndyCar press conference

Indy IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Newgarden “didn’t rehearse” emotional IndyCar press conference
Marquez says Ducati MotoGP bike adaptation "is finished"

Marquez says Ducati MotoGP bike adaptation "is finished"

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
Marquez says Ducati MotoGP bike adaptation "is finished"
Teams expect Sainz's F1 China qualifying incident to be cleared up

Teams expect Sainz's F1 China qualifying incident to be cleared up

F1 Formula 1
Teams expect Sainz's F1 China qualifying incident to be cleared up
Newgarden opens up over IndyCar rules breach: “I’m not a liar”

Newgarden opens up over IndyCar rules breach: “I’m not a liar”

Indy IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Newgarden opens up over IndyCar rules breach: “I’m not a liar”

Prime

Discover prime content
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

Prime
Prime
WEC
Imola
By Gary Watkins
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Prime
Prime
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Rachit Thukral
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA