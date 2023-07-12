Subscribe
Previous / Alpine's first 2023 WEC podium at Monza "a huge relief" Next / Glickenhaus uncertain on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races
WEC News

Penske "would love to see" WEC at Indianapolis in the future

Roger Penske still has hopes of hosting a round of the World Endurance Championship at Indianapolis in the future despite the move of its US fixture to Austin next year.

Gary Watkins
By:
General view

Penske has outlined a desire to host a six-hour WEC race on the same weekend as the IMSA SportsCar Championship round at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which he bought along with the IndyCar Series in November 2019.

The idea was discussed with the WEC for 2024 as it looked for a replacement for Sebring as the venue for its US round, but it wasn’t possible for scheduling reasons.

But Penske has insisted that the aspirations first raised in May 2022 for the WEC to race on the 2.60-mile road course at Indy, home of the US Grand Prix in 2000-07, remain current.

“We want to use that track for big events, international events - this is what WEC would bring to us,” said Penske.

“We certainly would love to see it at Indianapolis and it would be great to have them [IMSA and WEC] on the same weekend.”

Penske revealed that Pierre Fillon, president of WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, and series boss Frederic Lequien traveled to Indianapolis after this year’s Sebring 1000 Miles season-opener in March.

“They saw what we had and we had some good discussions,” he said.

“We were down the road, but because IMSA was already committed to their dates and TV [it couldn’t happen].”

Austin will replace Sebring as America's WEC host next season - but could Indy get a look in after that?

Austin will replace Sebring as America's WEC host next season - but could Indy get a look in after that?

Photo by: Paul Foster

The new-for-2023 Indianapolis IMSA fixture, known as the Battle of the Bricks, has been slotted into the calendar on 17 September.

Penske’s comments presuppose the IMSA race, which is scheduled to become a proper enduro in year two, will be on the corresponding weekend in 2024 when the WEC will return to Austin on 1 September.

It falls two weeks before the long-standing Fuji fixture in Japan on 15 September, meaning it is likely to be a direct clash with the Indy IMSA round.

Lequien wouldn’t discuss the prospects of Indianapolis joining the WEC in 2025, though it is understood that Austin’s contract is for one year only.

“We need to concentrate on 2024 and build a great event, and then we will see for the future,” he told Motorsport.com.

A new venue was sought by the WEC for its all-important US fixture after the end of a five-year deal to race on the bill of the Sebring 12 Hours IMSA round.

The inaugural running of the Sebring 1000 Miles was in 2019, before the COVID pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 and ’21.

Austin hosted the US round from 2013 to ’17 and again in 2019/20 when it was a late replacement for a cancelled race at Interlagos.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Alpine's first 2023 WEC podium at Monza "a huge relief"

Glickenhaus uncertain on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Lamborhini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut

Lamborhini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut

WEC
Lamborghini SC63 unveil

Lamborhini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut Lamborhini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut

Glickenhaus uncertain on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Glickenhaus uncertain on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

WEC

Glickenhaus uncertain on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races Glickenhaus uncertain on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Latest news

Madrid F1 race a step closer as venue boss claims deal is close

Madrid F1 race a step closer as venue boss claims deal is close

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Madrid F1 race a step closer as venue boss claims deal is close Madrid F1 race a step closer as venue boss claims deal is close

Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction

Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction

WSBK World Superbike
Imola

Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction

Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1

Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1 Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1

French president Macron backs push for F1 return

French president Macron backs push for F1 return

F1 Formula 1

French president Macron backs push for F1 return French president Macron backs push for F1 return

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe