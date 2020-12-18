WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Scherer joins United Autosports WEC squad for 2021

shares
comments
Scherer joins United Autosports WEC squad for 2021
By:

Fabio Scherer will make the move from DTM to join the United Autosports LMP2 team for the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

The Swiss driver will link up with Le Mans 24 Hours class winners and WEC title-winners Phil Hanson and Filipe Albuquerque at the wheel of one of United's Oreca 07s.

He replaces Paul di Resta in the team's line-up, with Hanson's promotion to a gold driver rating for 2021 making a continuation of United's 2019/20 line-up impossible as the rules dictate that every line-up must feature at least one bronze or silver driver.

However, team boss Richard Dean previously indicated to Motorsport.com that di Resta may continue as part of a second entry, which has yet to be confirmed.

Scherer, 21, raced for the WRT Audi squad in the DTM this year, finishing 16th in the standings with a pair of fifth-place finishes standing as his best results. That followed a season in the FIA Formula 3 series with the Charouz team, in which he placed 17th.

Fabio Scherer, Audi Sport Team WRT, Audi RS 5 DTM

Fabio Scherer, Audi Sport Team WRT, Audi RS 5 DTM

Photo by: ITR eV

“I am very happy to be part of the United Autosports team for 2021," said Scherer. "To team up with the reigning champions and Le Mans winners Phil Hanson and Filipe Albuquerque is a great opportunity and another big step in my career.

"The World Endurance Championship is one of the best known and competitive championships out there. The Le Mans 24 Hours will be the highlight of my racing career so far.

"To be able to race such iconic race tracks next to Le Mans, like Sebring, Spa, Fuji, Monza and Bahrain is a great chance to prove myself in endurance racing. I am already counting down the days until the season opener in March."

Dean said of Scherer: "His F3 and DTM experience will help him adapt to sports cars and although it will be his first time racing in the WEC, I’m sure he will settle into the team and get up to speed quickly to help us defend our FIA WEC LMP2 title."

Albuquerque will dovetail his WEC commitments with United with a new role with the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura squad in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Thursday's news that IMSA has delayed its Long Beach round to September has created a clash with the WEC round at Fuji, which Albuquerque is therefore likely to miss.

Corvette Racing’s Doug Fehan steps down after 25 years

Previous article

Corvette Racing’s Doug Fehan steps down after 25 years
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Fabio Scherer
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Sensor trick could give Mercedes edge in F1 tyre test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sensor trick could give Mercedes edge in F1 tyre test

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi

Perez set for 2021 Red Bull F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez set for 2021 Red Bull F1 deal

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Mercedes hints at imminent Hamilton F1 contract renewal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes hints at imminent Hamilton F1 contract renewal

McLaren's "fragile" business risked stalling F1 progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's "fragile" business risked stalling F1 progress

How McLaren turned shop floor mutiny into credible recovery Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren turned shop floor mutiny into credible recovery

Latest news

Scherer joins United Autosports WEC squad for 2021
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Scherer joins United Autosports WEC squad for 2021

Corvette Racing’s Doug Fehan steps down after 25 years
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette Racing’s Doug Fehan steps down after 25 years

Porsche hopes sportscars will enter new golden era with LMDh
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Porsche hopes sportscars will enter new golden era with LMDh

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sensor trick could give Mercedes edge in F1 tyre test

2
IMSA

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021

3
Formula 1

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi

4
Formula 1

Perez set for 2021 Red Bull F1 deal

11h
5
Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Latest news

Scherer joins United Autosports WEC squad for 2021
WEC

Scherer joins United Autosports WEC squad for 2021

Corvette Racing’s Doug Fehan steps down after 25 years
IMSA

Corvette Racing’s Doug Fehan steps down after 25 years

Porsche hopes sportscars will enter new golden era with LMDh
LM24

Porsche hopes sportscars will enter new golden era with LMDh

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023
WEC

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023

Peugeot: Reliability will dictate when Hypercar will race
WEC

Peugeot: Reliability will dictate when Hypercar will race

Latest videos

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications 01:11
WEC
Dec 14, 2020

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar 00:50
WEC
Dec 4, 2020

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony 02:38
WEC
Nov 16, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights 03:12
WEC
Nov 14, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights

8 Hours of Bahrain - Qualifying highlights 02:13
WEC
Nov 13, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain - Qualifying highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.