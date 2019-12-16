WEC announces earlier start time for Sebring 1000-mile race

The second edition of the American race will now start at 12 noon on Friday, March 20, four hours earlier than this year’s event. The race will conclude at dusk at 8pm, with the eight-hour limit maintained from last year.

WEC says it consulted governing bodies FIA and ACO as well as track management before adjusting the schedule of the event.

No changes to the IMSA schedule were announced, with the 12-hour race retaining its usual Saturday start time of 10:40am.