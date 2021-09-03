Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws
WEC News

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles

By:

Examples from one of the greatest ever sportscar family of cars, the Porsche 956/962, have gone on display in the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles

The seven-car display, called “Prototype Giants”, is the second of two Luftgekühlt exhibits, replacing “Pfaffenhausen Speed Shop ― The RUF  Gallery” which celebrated the work of famous Porsche tuners RUF.

The Porsche 956, built to comply with the 1982 FIA World Sportscar Championship new Group C regulations, featured an aluminum monocoque chassis and ground effect aerodynamic elements. It was a near-immediate success, finishing 1-2-3 in that year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, while the following a year a 956 driven by Stefan Bellof  set the overall lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which stood for 35 years until finally beaten by Timo Bernhard in a Porsche 919 Hybrid  in 2018. 

To meet IMSA GTP safety standards of the time, the 956 evolved into the 962 [962C in WSC’s Group C format] complete with longer wheelbase – to move the driver’s pedalbox behind the front axle – and over time the 2.65-liter flat-six engine evolved into 2.8-, 3.0- and 3.2-liter forms.

 

Photo by: Petersen Automotive Museum

The 962 became one of the most dominant race cars ever, winning the WSC in 1985  and 1986, the IMSA GT championship from 1985 through ’88, the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1986 and 87 and ’94 (a heavily modified customer car), and several other racing series across 10 years. 

“We are delighted to share our second  Luftgekühlt  exhibit, which features some of the most iconic 956s  and 962s ever produced,” said Petersen executive director Terry L. Karges. “This gallery will explore the  rich history of these racecars and shed some more light on why they were so dominant on track.” 

Cars on display include a white Porsche 956, the Coca-Cola livered 962 driven by Bob Akin and Hans  Stuck, the Copenhagen 962 campaigned by A.J. Foyt, the Miller High Life/BF Goodrich 962 that won the  1989 Rolex Daytona 24 in the hands of Bob Wollek, John Andretti and Derek Bell, a three-time race-winning, factory Rothmans 962C driven by Jacky Ickx and  Jochen Mass, a Leyton House 962C built by Kremer and the 0123/Art 962C driven by Hurley Haywood.

The display runs until November 19 and tickets are available here

For more information about other exhibits and programs at the Petersen Automotive Museum, located on Wilshire Blvd in Los Angeles, visit https://www.petersen.org/exhibits.

 

Photo by: Petersen Automotive Museum

shares
comments
Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws

Previous article

Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy

2
Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive in 2022, was informed before Spa

3
World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws to Invade 'Springfield Mile'

4
WEC

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class

5
USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

Latest news
Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles
WEC

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles

21m
Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws
WEC

Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws

8 h
Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance
WEC

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance

Sep 2, 2021
Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership
WEC

Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership

Sep 1, 2021
Watch: This Week with Will Buxton, Le Mans Special Edition
Video Inside
LM24

Watch: This Week with Will Buxton, Le Mans Special Edition

Sep 1, 2021
Latest videos
WEC: Albuquerque cautious on Spa-Francorchamps changes 04:51
WEC
Aug 30, 2021

WEC: Albuquerque cautious on Spa-Francorchamps changes

WEC: United Autosports expands to two LMP2 entries in 2022 00:46
WEC
Aug 26, 2021

WEC: United Autosports expands to two LMP2 entries in 2022

Cadillac announces WEC, IMSA programmes with new LMDh contender 00:51
WEC
Aug 25, 2021

Cadillac announces WEC, IMSA programmes with new LMDh contender

WEC: GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024 00:53
WEC
Aug 20, 2021

WEC: GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024

WEC: ACO presents six-round 2022 calendar 00:40
WEC
Aug 20, 2021

WEC: ACO presents six-round 2022 calendar

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Askew: Lundgaard pace doesn’t add pressure, just reassurance Portland
IndyCar

Askew: Lundgaard pace doesn’t add pressure, just reassurance

IndyCar to reassess driver probation rules in off-season
IndyCar

IndyCar to reassess driver probation rules in off-season

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

Trending Today

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy

Russell knows where he'll drive in 2022, was informed before Spa
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive in 2022, was informed before Spa

World of Outlaws to Invade 'Springfield Mile'
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws to Invade 'Springfield Mile'

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class
WEC WEC

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class

Page Jones: A modern day miracle
USAC USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

Mugen unveils Red Bull livery for new Super GT season
Super GT Super GT

Mugen unveils Red Bull livery for new Super GT season

Las Vegas Bullring results 2004-04-17
NASCAR NASCAR

Las Vegas Bullring results 2004-04-17

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year.

WEC
Jul 24, 2021

Latest news

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles
WEC WEC

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles

Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance
WEC WEC

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance

Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership
WEC WEC

Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.