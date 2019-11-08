Shanghai WEC: Ginetta edges Toyota in FP2
Ginetta topped the times for the first time in the FIA World Endurance Championship in second free practice for this weekend's Shanghai round of the 2019/20 series.
Charlie Robertson set a 1m48.127s, fastest time of the meeting so far, to go fastest half an hour into the second 90-minute free practice session.
His time aboard the #6 Ginetta-AER G60-LT-P1 put him 0.061s ahead of Kazuki Nakajima in the fastest of the pair of Toyota TS050 Hybrids.
Bruno Senna's 1m48.288s put the solo Rebellion-Gibson R-13 third fastest, exactly one tenth behind the best of the Toyotas.
Mike Conway took fourth in the second of the TS050 Hybrids on the 1m48.979s.
The two Toyotas, which have been penalised by 2.74s under the new success handicaps, improved significantly over their times in the morning session, #8 finding nearly 2.4s and #7 1.2s.
Both Nakajima and Conway set their times during qualification simulations.
The second of the Ginettas fielded by the works Team LNT squad ended up fifth and last in LMP1 courtesy of a 1m49.678s from Ben Hanley.
Nicolas Lapierre again led the way in LMP2 for the Cool Racing squad.
His 1m49.754s aboard the Swiss team's Oreca-Gibson 07 put him six tenths up on second-placed Phil Hanson in the United Autosports Oreca.
The #71 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE ended up fastest in GTE Pro after missing the opening session with a fuel leak.
Miguel Molina set a 2m00.036s, which put him nearly half a second up on the second-placed Aston Martin Vantage GTE driven by Maxime Martin.
A 2m00.528s from the Belgian put him three tenths up on the sister car's best with Marco Sorensen at the wheel.
Porsche, which was fastest in the opening session, took fourth courtesy of a 2m01.064s from Kevin Estre in the #92 Porsche 911 RSR.
Matt Campbell led the way in GTE Am aboard the #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche.
Qualifying and the full 4 Hours of Shanghai will be shown live on Motorsport.tv. Check times here.
FP2 results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|6
| Charles Robertson
Michael Simpson
Guy Smith
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'48.127
|2
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'48.188
|0.061
|3
|1
| Bruno Senna
Gustavo Menezes
Norman Nato
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'48.288
|0.161
|4
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'48.979
|0.852
|5
|5
| Jordan King
Ben Hanley
Egor Orudzhev
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'49.678
|1.551
|6
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'49.754
|1.627
|7
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.397
|2.270
|8
|33
| Mark Patterson
Kenta Yamashita
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.457
|2.330
|9
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.505
|2.378
|10
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.095
|2.968
|11
|38
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.133
|3.006
|12
|36
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|1'52.059
|3.932
|13
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|1'53.023
|4.896
|14
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'00.036
|11.909
|15
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'00.528
|12.401
|16
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'00.822
|12.695
|17
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|2'01.064
|12.937
|18
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.935
|13.808
|19
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|2'01.961
|13.834
|20
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.026
|13.899
|21
|78
| Philippe Prette
Louis Prette
Vincent Abril
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.082
|13.955
|22
|88
| Angelo Negro
Will Bamber
Thomas Preining
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.537
|14.410
|23
|70
| Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.542
|14.415
|24
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Darren Turner
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.552
|14.425
|25
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'02.567
|14.440
|26
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.655
|14.528
|27
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.894
|14.767
|28
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.962
|14.835
|29
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'03.087
|14.960
|30
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
David Heinemeier Hansson
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'03.277
|15.150
|31
|57
| Ben Keating
Larry ten
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'03.583
|15.456
|View full results
|Series
|WEC
|Event
|Shanghai
|Sub-event
|FP2
|Author
|Gary Watkins
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
|
07:00
15:00
|
|FP2
|
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
|
11:30
19:30
|
|FP3
|
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
|
03:20
11:20
|
|Q1
|
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
|
09:00
17:00
|
|Q2
|
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
|
09:30
17:30
|
|Race
|
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
|
06:00
14:00
|
