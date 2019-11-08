WEC
WEC / Shanghai / Practice report

Shanghai WEC: Ginetta edges Toyota in FP2

shares
comments
Shanghai WEC: Ginetta edges Toyota in FP2
By:
Nov 8, 2019, 9:50 AM

Ginetta topped the times for the first time in the FIA World Endurance Championship in second free practice for this weekend's Shanghai round of the 2019/20 series.

Charlie Robertson set a 1m48.127s, fastest time of the meeting so far, to go fastest half an hour into the second 90-minute free practice session. 

His time aboard the #6 Ginetta-AER G60-LT-P1 put him 0.061s ahead of Kazuki Nakajima in the fastest of the pair of Toyota TS050 Hybrids. 

Bruno Senna's 1m48.288s put the solo Rebellion-Gibson R-13 third fastest, exactly one tenth behind the best of the Toyotas. 

Mike Conway took fourth in the second of the TS050 Hybrids on the 1m48.979s. 

The two Toyotas, which have been penalised by 2.74s under the new success handicaps, improved significantly over their times in the morning session, #8 finding nearly 2.4s and #7 1.2s. 

Both Nakajima and Conway set their times during qualification simulations. 

Read Also:

The second of the Ginettas fielded by the works Team LNT squad ended up fifth and last in LMP1 courtesy of a 1m49.678s from Ben Hanley. 

Nicolas Lapierre again led the way in LMP2 for the Cool Racing squad. 

His 1m49.754s aboard the Swiss team's Oreca-Gibson 07 put him six tenths up on second-placed Phil Hanson in the United Autosports Oreca. 

The #71 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE ended up fastest in GTE Pro after missing the opening session with a fuel leak. 

Miguel Molina set a 2m00.036s, which put him nearly half a second up on the second-placed Aston Martin Vantage GTE driven by Maxime Martin

A 2m00.528s from the Belgian put him three tenths up on the sister car's best with Marco Sorensen at the wheel. 

Porsche, which was fastest in the opening session, took fourth courtesy of a 2m01.064s from Kevin Estre in the #92 Porsche 911 RSR.

Matt Campbell led the way in GTE Am aboard the #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche.

Qualifying and the full 4 Hours of Shanghai will be shown live on Motorsport.tv. Check times here

FP2 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 6 United Kingdom Charles Robertson
United Kingdom Michael Simpson
United Kingdom Guy Smith
Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'48.127
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'48.188 0.061
3 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato
Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'48.288 0.161
4 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'48.979 0.852
5 5 United Kingdom Jordan King
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev
Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'49.678 1.551
6 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.754 1.627
7 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.397 2.270
8 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.457 2.330
9 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.505 2.378
10 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.095 2.968
11 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.133 3.006
12 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues
Alpine A470 LMP2 1'52.059 3.932
13 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Dallara P217 LMP2 1'53.023 4.896
14 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'00.036 11.909
15 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'00.528 12.401
16 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'00.822 12.695
17 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'01.064 12.937
18 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'01.935 13.808
19 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'01.961 13.834
20 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'02.026 13.899
21 78 Monaco Philippe Prette
Monaco Louis Prette
France Vincent Abril
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'02.082 13.955
22 88 Italy Angelo Negro
New Zealand Will Bamber
Austria Thomas Preining
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'02.537 14.410
23 70 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Japan Kei Cozzolino
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'02.542 14.415
24 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'02.552 14.425
25 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'02.567 14.440
26 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'02.655 14.528
27 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'02.894 14.767
28 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'02.962 14.835
29 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'03.087 14.960
30 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'03.277 15.150
31 57 United States Ben Keating
Larry ten
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'03.583 15.456
View full results
