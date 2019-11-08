WEC
WEC / Shanghai / Practice report

Shanghai WEC: Rebellion leads Ginetta pair in first practice

shares
comments
Shanghai WEC: Rebellion leads Ginetta pair in first practice
By:
Nov 8, 2019, 5:16 AM

Rebellion Racing jumped to the top of the times right at the end of the opening session of free practice for this weekend's Shanghai round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Gustavo Menezes posted a 1m48.761s aboard the solo Rebellion-Gibson R-13 to leapfrog the two Team LNT Ginettas. 

That put the American four tenths up on Ben Hanley, who set a 1m49.183s in the #5 Ginetta-AER G60-LT-P1 after missing the first half of the 90-minute session with fuel pressure issues.

Hanley was just five hundredths up on the second of the works Ginettas in which Charlie Robertson recorded a 1m49.234s. 

The second of the Ginettas is running nearly 30kg lighter than its sister car and the Rebellion under the system of success handicaps introduced into the LMP1 class of the WEC for this season. 

Read Also:

The two Toyotas, which are both penalised to the tune of 2.74s for the Shanghai weekend under the handicapping system, brought up the rear of the P1 field. 

Kamui Kobayashi set a 1m50.085s in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid to end up fourth in the times, while Sebastien Buemi's 1m50.544s put him sixth behind Cool Racing LMP2 driver Nicolas Lapierre

The Toyotas' times compare with the 1m45.164s best by one of the TS050s in the only dry practice session at Shanghai last year. 

In addition to the success handicaps, the Toyotas are running 28kg heavier than at Shanghai in 2018. 

Lapierre's 1m50.338s P2 mark in the Cool Racing Oreca-Gibson 07 put him nearly six tenths up on Giedo van der Garde's 1m50.908s in the TDS-run Racing Team Nederland Oreca. 

Filipe Albuquerque took third in class aboard the United Autosports Oreca.

Porsche led the way in GTE Pro, Richard Lietz setting a 2m01.389s to just shade the best of the Aston Martin Vantage GTEs.

Nicki Thiim ended up on a 2m01.464s in the #95 Aston, which put him two tenths up on the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE of James Calado

The fourth fastest GTE car was the Am class Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR with Matteo Cairoli at the wheel. 

The second of the factory AF Ferraris to be driven by Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina did not got out on track courtesy of a fuel leak. 

Qualifying and the full 4 Hours of Shanghai will be shown live on Motorsport.tv. Check times here

FP1 Results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato
Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'48.761
2 5 United Kingdom Jordan King
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev
Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'49.183 0.422
3 6 United Kingdom Charles Robertson
United Kingdom Michael Simpson
United Kingdom Guy Smith
Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'49.234 0.473
4 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'50.085 1.324
5 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.338 1.577
6 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'50.544 1.783
7 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.908 2.147
8 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.923 2.162
9 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.137 2.376
10 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.554 2.793
11 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.125 3.364
12 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues
Alpine A470 LMP2 1'52.197 3.436
13 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Dallara P217 LMP2 1'53.304 4.543
14 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'01.389 12.628
15 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'01.464 12.703
16 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'01.603 12.842
17 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'01.814 13.053
18 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'01.909 13.148
19 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'01.958 13.197
20 70 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Japan Kei Cozzolino
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'02.013 13.252
21 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'02.077 13.316
22 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'02.341 13.580
23 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'02.591 13.830
24 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'02.625 13.864
25 88 Italy Angelo Negro
New Zealand Will Bamber
Austria Thomas Preining
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'02.882 14.121
26 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'02.967 14.206
27 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'03.013 14.252
28 78 Monaco Philippe Prette
Monaco Louis Prette
France Vincent Abril
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'03.174 14.413
29 57 United States Ben Keating
Larry ten
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'03.966 15.205
30 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'04.189 15.428
31 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO
View full results
About this article

Series WEC
Event Shanghai
Sub-event FP1
Author Gary Watkins

Race hub

Bahrain

Bahrain

12 Dec - 14 Dec
FP1 Starts in
20 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
07:00
15:00
FP2
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
11:30
19:30
FP3
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
03:20
11:20
Q1
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:00
17:00
Q2
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:30
17:30
Race
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
06:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

