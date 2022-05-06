Spa WEC: Toyota leads the way with 1-2 in final practice

Listen to this article

Kamui Kobayashi and Brendon Hartley blocked out the first two positions in the times when they went out on fresh rubber and with a low fuel load at the beginning of the 60-minute session on Friday afternoon.

Hartley was initially fastest with a 2m03.427s in the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid before Kobayashi trumped it with a 2m03.225s to go fastest by two tenths in the #7 entry.

It was the first time that one of the four cars in the Hypercar class had emerged quickest during practice for Saturday’s Spa 6 Hours.

Kobayashi’s time was more than a second faster compared with the previous Hypercar benchmark, a 2m04.064s from Olivier Pla aboard the solo Glickenhaus 007 LMH in FP2.

Prema took top spot in LMP2 courtesy of a 2m04.254s, the fastest time in class of the weekend so far, from Louis Deletraz aboard the Italian team’s Oreca 07-Gibson. That left the Swiss just over a second behind Kobayashi’s session best.

The grandfathered Alpine LMP1 claimed fourth position overall and third in Hypercar courtesy 2m04.790s from Andre Negrao, a second and a half off the pace after a Balance of Performance change for this race.

The #31 WRT Oreca that topped opening practice on Thursday morning took second in class on a 2m04.823s from Robin Frijns.

That gave him a margin of just over a tenth from the sixth-placed United Autosports Oreca in which Filipe Albuquerque posted a 2m04.902s.

The best of the JOTA-entered Orecas claimed seventh with Will Stevens driving and the Team Penske entry in eighth courtesy Felipe Nasr’s best lap.

The Glickenhaus brought up the rear of the Hypercar field down in 15th place overall after Pipo Derani went off at Stavelot and beached the car early in the session.

Porsche took the first two spots in GTE Pro with it pair of Manthey-run factory 911 RSR-19s.

Michael Christensen’s 2m13.102s put him nearly half a second up on teammate Gianmaria Bruni, who managed a 2m13.545s.

The best of the factory Ferrari 488 GT3 Evos run by AF Corse was another half a second in arrears, as Alessandro Pier Guidi posted a 2m14.103s in the #51 entry to just shade Miguel Molina in the sister car.

Corvette Racing's Nick Tandy was just a tenth behind the second of the two Ferraris.

Mikkel Pedersen was fastest in GTE Am for the Project 1 Porsche team ahead of Harry Tincknell in the Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche.

Qualifying for Saturday’s Spa 6 Hours, round two of this year’s WEC, begins at 6.20pm local time on Friday.

