Spa WEC: Rebellion beats the Toyotas to pole
Rebellion Racing beat the two Toyotas to pole position for this weekend's Spa round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.
Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato set a combined average time of 1m59.577s at the wheel of the #1 R-13 to take top spot for the car that has topped every session so far this weekend.
The #8 Toyota shared by Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley was 0.840s down in second, while Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi qualified the sister #7 TS050 Hybrid third ahead of the ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01.
United Autosports duo Paul di Resta and Phil Hanson took a convincing pole in LMP2 in their Michelin-shod Oreca 07, only going slightly slower than the ByKolles.
Porsche took a sweep of pole positions in the GTE classes, as Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen took the #92 car to the top spot in the Pro division and Matt Campbell and Christian Ried's combined efforts in the #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing gave them pole in Am.
GTE qualifying:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Avg Time
|Gap
|1
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|2'14.207
|2
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'14.635
|0.428
|3
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'14.643
|0.436
|4
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|2'14.923
|0.716
|5
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'15.356
|1.149
|6
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'15.383
|1.176
|7
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'16.519
|2.312
|8
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
Laurents Hörr
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'16.649
|2.442
|9
|57
| Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.145
|2.938
|10
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Augusto Farfus
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.563
|3.356
|11
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.593
|3.386
|12
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.658
|3.451
|13
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'18.314
|4.107
|14
|88
| Gianluca Giraudi
Ricardo Sanchez
Lucas Legeret
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'18.841
|4.634
|15
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'18.945
|4.738
|16
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'18.947
|4.740
