Spa WEC: Rebellion beats the Toyotas to pole

Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato set a combined average time of 1m59.577s at the wheel of the #1 R-13 to take top spot for the car that has topped every session so far this weekend.

The #8 Toyota shared by Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley was 0.840s down in second, while Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi qualified the sister #7 TS050 Hybrid third ahead of the ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01.

United Autosports duo Paul di Resta and Phil Hanson took a convincing pole in LMP2 in their Michelin-shod Oreca 07, only going slightly slower than the ByKolles.

Porsche took a sweep of pole positions in the GTE classes, as Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen took the #92 car to the top spot in the Pro division and Matt Campbell and Christian Ried's combined efforts in the #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing gave them pole in Am.

Full report to follow

Prototype qualifying:

GTE qualifying: