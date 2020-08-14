Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice
Rebellion Racing once again outpaced LMP1 rival Toyota in second practice for this weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship round at Spa.
Gustavo Menezes ended up quickest aboard Rebellion's solo R-13 with a 2m00.878s lap that put the car half a second up on the best of the Toyotas TS050 Hybrids.
The pair of Japanese cars led the way initially before Norman Nato went fastest in the Rebellion with a 2m00.987s, which Menezes then improved upon by a tenth.
A qualifying simulation lap from Brendon Hartley produced a 2m01.438s right at the start of the session, which put the #8 Toyota second in the final times.
Kamui Kobayashi was only four hundredths slower on a 2m01.480s without going for a qualifying run to end up third in the sister #7 car.
The ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01 brought up the rear of the LMP1 pack in fifth position overall behind the fastest LMP2 car. Tom Dillmann posted a 2m03.503s, a small improvement on the time with which Oliver Webb put the car second in first practice.
In LMP2, Thomas Laurent's 2m03.371s in the Signatech Alpine Oreca put him sixth tenths up on Job van Uitert's 2m03.978s aboard the TDS-run Racing Team Nederland Oreca.
Third fastest in class was the United Autosports Oreca on a 2m04.533s set by Paul di Resta.
Aston Martin blocked out the top two positions in GTE Pro as local hero Maxime Martin outpaced teammate Nicki Thiim by nearly seven tenths.
Martin posted a 2m14.678s on his home track with just over 20 minutes of the session to go aboard his Vantage GTE, which compared with Thiim's 2m15.345s.
The improvement by the Astons pushed the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE in which Miguel Molina had led the class order with a 2m16.044s down to third.
Kevin Estre set the best time by a Porsche 911 RSR-19, a 2m16.065s, to take fourth position.
Matteo Cairoli jumped to the top of the GTE Am times in the fastest of the Project 1 Porsches with a 2m16.991s, which put him nearly half a second up on AF Corse Ferrari driver Giancarlo Fisichella.
Session results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Laps
|Time
|1
|1
| Bruno Senna
Gustavo Menezes
Norman Nato
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|37
|2'00.878
|2
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|33
|2'01.438
|3
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|36
|2'01.480
|4
|36
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|33
|2'03.371
|5
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Bruno Spengler
Oliver Webb
|ENSO CLM P1/01
|LMP1
|25
|2'03.503
|6
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Job Van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|17
|2'03.978
|7
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|30
|2'04.533
|8
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|33
|2'04.816
|9
|33
| Mark Patterson
Kenta Yamashita
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|34
|2'05.200
|10
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|34
|2'05.398
|11
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|35
|2'05.789
|12
|35
| Nobuya Yamanaka
Nick Foster
Roberto Merhi
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|31
|2'05.800
|13
|38
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|33
|2'06.450
|14
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|33
|2'14.678
|15
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|33
|2'15.345
|16
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|29
|2'16.044
|17
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|36
|2'16.065
|18
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|31
|2'16.079
|19
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|31
|2'16.518
|20
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
Laurents Hörr
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|30
|2'16.991
|21
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|33
|2'17.410
|22
|57
| Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|35
|2'17.418
|23
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|32
|2'17.519
|24
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Augusto Farfus
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|32
|2'17.740
|25
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|33
|2'17.956
|26
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|34
|2'18.406
|27
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|29
|2'18.625
|28
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|30
|2'18.647
|29
|88
| Gianluca Giraudi
Ricardo Sanchez
Lucas Legeret
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|31
|2'19.401
|View full results
