Subscribe
Previous / The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps Practice report

WEC Spa: Toyota leads Ferrari in opening practice

Toyota topped the times with Sebastien Buemi in opening free practice for this weekend’s Spa round of the World Endurance Championship. 

Gary Watkins
By:
WEC Spa: Toyota leads Ferrari in opening practice

Buemi jumped to the head of the timesheets after a 12-minute red flag midway through session aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar with a 2m02.982s that gave him a margin of more than a second and a half over Ferrari driver Antonio Fuoco. 

Fuoco also set his time in the #50 Ferrari 499P LMH, a 2m04.632s, straight after the red to sneak ahead of the second Toyota of Jose Maria Lopez. 

Lopez had been quickest up to the stoppage, caused by Luis Perez Companc going off at Les Combes in the Richard Mille-sponsored AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo. 

The Toyota driver’s 2m04.642s set at the start of the session left him just one hundreth of a second behind the Ferrari. 

Buemi’s time represented an improvement of nearly four seconds for Toyota over the corresponding session at Spa this time last year. 

The 90-minute session was red flagged for a second time and did not restart after an incident involving the Vanwall LMH and the D’Station GTE Am Aston.

Ferrari took fourth position courtesy of a 2m04.716s from Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 entry run by the AF Corse factory team. 

Laurens Vanthoor was only a tenth behind as he took fifth position for Porsche in the best of the Penske-run 963 LMDhs with a 2m04.870s.

Cadillac ended up sixth with the best of the Ganassi-run V-Series.R LMDhs in which Alex Lynn posted a 2m05.347s.

Michael Christensen took seventh in the second Porsche on 2m05.807s, while Gustavo Menezes ended up eighth in the best of the Peugeot 9X8 LMHs with a 2m06.259s. 

Sebastien Bourdais was ninth in the additional Cadillac Racing entry from Ganassi and Paul di Resta rounded out the top 10 in Hypercar behind three LMP2 cars aboard the second Peugeot. 

Glickenhaus and Vanwall were 11th and 12th, while the British Jota team’s brand new Porsche 963 brought up the rear of the class in the hands of Will Stevens on its debut on track. 

The Hertz-sponsored car had completed only a one-hour shakedown prior to Spa in wet conditions on the Porsche’s Weissach test track in the hands of Matt Campbell last week.  

Filipe Albuquerque was quickest for United Autosports in LMP2 with a a 2m07.471s in its #22 ORECA-Gibson 07, which gave him a margin of less than a tenth over Pietro Fittipaldi in Jota’s solo P2 entry. 

The Brazilian’s 2m07.514s was more than two tenths up on Tom Blomqvist in the #23 United car. 

Daniel Serra led the way in GTE Am for the Kessel Ferrari team. 

His 2m16.177s was six tenths ahead of Ulysse de Pauw’s 2m16.717s in the fastest of the AF Corse entries in class.  

Second free practice begins at 16:20 local time in Spa.

WEC Spa - FP1 results:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time  Gap
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa		 Toyota 2'02.982  
50  Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen		 Ferrari 2'04.632 1.650
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
José María López		 Toyota 2'04.642 1.660
51  A.P.Guidi
James Calado
A.Giovinazzi		 Ferrari 2'04.716 1.734
Kévin Estre
André Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 2'04.870 1.888
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
R.Westbrook		 Cadillac 2'05.347 2.365
Dane Cameron
M.Christensen
F.Makowiecki		 Porsche 2'05.807 2.825
94  Loïc Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller		 Peugeot 2'06.259 3.277
S.Bourdais
R.van der Zande
Jack Aitken		 Cadillac 2'07.382 4.400
10  22  Freddie Lubin
Phil Hanson
F.Albuquerque		 ORECA/Gibson 2'07.471 4.489
11  28  David H.Hansson
P.Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen		 ORECA/Gibson 2'07.514 4.532
12  23  Josh Pierson
Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis		 ORECA/Gibson 2'07.753 4.771
13  93  Paul Di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Éric Vergne		 Peugeot 2'07.769 4.787
14  34  J.Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa		 ORECA/Gibson 2'07.799 4.817
15  63  Doriane Pin
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat		 ORECA/Gibson 2'07.809 4.827
16  708  Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
Franck Mailleux		 Glickenhaus/Pipo 2'07.948 4.966
17  41  Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Delétraz		 ORECA/Gibson 2'07.996 5.014
18  Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
A.Caldarelli		 ORECA/Gibson 2'08.180 5.198
19  31  Sean Gelael
F.Habsburg
Robin Frijns		 ORECA/Gibson 2'08.200 5.218
20  36  M.Vaxivière
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi		 ORECA/Gibson 2'08.781 5.799
21  Tom Dillmann
E.Guerrieri
J.Villeneuve		 Vanwall/Gibson 2'08.906 5.924
22  38  A.F.da Costa
Will Stevens
Yifei Ye		 Porsche 2'09.048 6.066
23  35  André Negrão
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell		 ORECA/Gibson 2'09.439 6.457
24  10  Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry		 ORECA/Gibson 2'10.152 7.170
25  57  Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 2'16.177 13.195
26  21  Diego Alessi
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw		 Ferrari 2'16.717 13.735
27  25  Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood		 Aston Martin 2'17.163 14.181
28  56  PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
Matteo Cairoli		 Porsche 2'17.440 14.458
29  83  L.P.-Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera		 Ferrari 2'17.555 14.573
30  777  Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii		 Aston Martin 2'17.637 14.655
31  60  C.Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
A.Picariello		 Porsche 2'17.770 14.788
32  98  Ian James
D.Mancinelli
Alex Riberas		 Aston Martin 2'17.945 14.963
33  33  Ben Keating
Nico Varrone
Nicky Catsburg		 Chevrolet 2'17.978 14.996
34  85  Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey		 Porsche 2'18.053 15.071
35  86  Mike Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Ben Barker		 Porsche 2'18.213 15.231
36  88  Ryan Hardwick
Z.Robichon
Harry Tincknell		 Porsche 2'18.401 15.419
37  77  Christian Ried
M.O.Pedersen
Julien Andlauer		 Porsche 2'18.546 15.564
38  54  Thomas Flohr
F.Castellacci
Davide Rigon		 Ferrari 2'18.744 15.762
shares
comments

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
WEC Spa: Toyota takes pole after Ferrari gets track limits penalty

WEC Spa: Toyota takes pole after Ferrari gets track limits penalty

WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

WEC Spa: Toyota takes pole after Ferrari gets track limits penalty WEC Spa: Toyota takes pole after Ferrari gets track limits penalty

WEC Hypercar BoP unchanged for Spa, no tweaks for Le Mans

WEC Hypercar BoP unchanged for Spa, no tweaks for Le Mans

WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

WEC Hypercar BoP unchanged for Spa, no tweaks for Le Mans WEC Hypercar BoP unchanged for Spa, no tweaks for Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Latest news

WEC Spa: Toyota takes pole after Ferrari gets track limits penalty

WEC Spa: Toyota takes pole after Ferrari gets track limits penalty

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

WEC Spa: Toyota takes pole after Ferrari gets track limits penalty WEC Spa: Toyota takes pole after Ferrari gets track limits penalty

Verstappen explains thinking behind failed Q3 out-lap bid

Verstappen explains thinking behind failed Q3 out-lap bid

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen explains thinking behind failed Q3 out-lap bid Verstappen explains thinking behind failed Q3 out-lap bid

Norris: McLaren "in the middle of nowhere" for rest of Baku F1 weekend

Norris: McLaren "in the middle of nowhere" for rest of Baku F1 weekend

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Norris: McLaren "in the middle of nowhere" for rest of Baku F1 weekend Norris: McLaren "in the middle of nowhere" for rest of Baku F1 weekend

Leclerc credits Australian GP set-up breakthrough for Baku F1 pole

Leclerc credits Australian GP set-up breakthrough for Baku F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Leclerc credits Australian GP set-up breakthrough for Baku F1 pole Leclerc credits Australian GP set-up breakthrough for Baku F1 pole

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe