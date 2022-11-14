Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Porsche frustrated by double FCY blow in WEC title decider Next / How hobbled Ferrari denied Porsche an era-ending WEC title
WEC News

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up

Nick Tandy and Frederic Makowiecki have completed the factory driver line-up for Porsche’s 2023 assaults on the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar WeatherTech Championship with the 963 LMDh prototype.

Gary Watkins
By:
Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up
Listen to this article

The announcement of Tandy and Makowiecki brings the LMDh roster at the Porsche Penske Motorsport squad to 10 drivers, which encompasses six full-timers for the WEC and four for IMSA.

Porsche has yet to reveal how the 10 will be split across the two championships and it is understood that the final decision has yet to be make.

Tandy, who won the Le Mans 24 outright with the Porsche 919 Hybrid LMP1 prototype in 2015, is returning to the German manufacturer after a two-year absence.

The 38-year-old Briton was on the books of the marque from 2013 until 2020 before signing for Chevrolet’s Corvette Racing team after Porsche axed its factory IMSA GT Le Mans class assault with the CORE Autosport squad.

His successes during his initial eight-season stint with Porsche also included overall wins at the Petit Le Mans IMSA round in 2015 and the Spa and Nurburgring 24-hour classics in 2018 and '20 respectively.

The confirmation of the long-rumoured Porsche return by Tandy on Monday came the day after his final commitment with Corvette Racing in the official WEC rookie test in Bahrain, which followed the 2022 WEC curtain-closer.

Nick Tandy, Porsche Team

Nick Tandy, Porsche Team

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Makowiecki has joined the LMDh squad after a season in which he has been an integral part of the test programme with the car developed in conjunction with Multimatic Motorsport.

He was the first driver to sample the 963 on both the simulator and the race track and received a name check for his contribution when Porsche announced its second tranche of LMDh drivers in June.

The Frenchman, 41, joined Porsche from Aston Martin in 2014 and claimed GTE Pro victory at Le Mans this year.

He also has a hat-trick of Sebring wins and a Nurburgring 24 Hours, all claimed together with Tandy, among his successes at Porsche.

Tandy, who is due to get his first taste of the 963 in December, said: “I couldn’t be happier or more excited to join Porsche Penske Motorsport for 2023 and feel honoured to race the 963 and be back in the top-classes once again.

“When I heard the names Porsche Motorsport and Team Penske together, it didn’t take long once the discussion started to make a decision.

“Porsche Motorsport gave me the big break in my career and my life.

“We went on to achieve some unbelievable successes together, but that is hopefully just the beginning.”

Makowiecki said: “I was involved in the development of the Porsche 963 from day one, so I’ve experienced first-hand the huge advances that we’ve made over the past few months.

“We’ve made great progress; that’s why I’m looking forward to the first races of the 2023 season."

Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach described the now-completed PPM driver roster as “a force to be reckoned with”.

“With Nick and Fred, we know exactly what we’re getting: total commitment, a wealth of experience and incredible talent,” he said.

Porsche named Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron as the first drivers for the LMDh, which will race in the Hypercar class in WEC and GTP in IMSA, last December.

They were followed by the announcement of Andre Lotterer, Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor, Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Bell on the launch of the car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the summer.

shares
comments

Related video

Porsche frustrated by double FCY blow in WEC title decider
Previous article

Porsche frustrated by double FCY blow in WEC title decider
Next article

How hobbled Ferrari denied Porsche an era-ending WEC title

How hobbled Ferrari denied Porsche an era-ending WEC title
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Peugeot "in the mix" now with WEC Hypercar after Bahrain finale
WEC

Peugeot "in the mix" now with WEC Hypercar after Bahrain finale

How hobbled Ferrari denied Porsche an era-ending WEC title Bahrain
WEC

How hobbled Ferrari denied Porsche an era-ending WEC title

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Latest news

"I felt helpless": D'Alberto relives tense TCR finale
TCR Australia TCR Australia

"I felt helpless": D'Alberto relives tense TCR finale

Tony D'Alberto says he felt "helpless" during a tense final TCR Australia round that ultimately saw him crowned champion.

Gen3 Supercars won't test until late January
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Supercars won't test until late January

Supercars teams won't test their new Gen3 cars until the end of January – just over a month out from the start of the 2023 season.

BRT lands top Porsche talent for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

BRT lands top Porsche talent for Supercars

Blanchard Racing Team wants to turn top Porsche talent Aaron Love into the next big thing in Supercars.

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

Yuki Tsunoda became the unfortunate victim of an unexpected anomaly in the system designed to help the FIA control safety car situations in Formula 1's Brazilian GP.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.