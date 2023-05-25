Subscribe
Previous / Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn Next / Vanwall drops ex-F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans
WEC / Monza News

Tincknell to race Proton Porsche LMDh at Monza WEC round

Two-time Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Harry Tincknell will return to the prototype ranks in the Proton Porsche 963 LMDh at the Monza World Endurance Championship round in July.

Gary Watkins
By:
#77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 of Harry Tincknell

Tincknell has been named in the German team’s 963 for its debut at the Monza 6 Hours on 9 July alongside Porsche factory driver Gianmaria Bruni, who was the only name listed in the Hypercar class car when the 2023 WEC entry was announced in January.

It will be the 31-year-old Briton’s first race outing in a prototype since a one-off at the Daytona 24 Hours IMSA SportsCar Championship round aboard PR1/Mathiasen ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2 in January 2022.

That followed a four-season stint with the factory Mazda Daytona Prototype international (DPi) squad in IMSA, which yielded victories in the blue riband Sebring and Petit Le Mans enduros in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Tincknell has moved across from Proton’s GTE Am line-up, which he joined at Le Mans 2021 and then contested the full WEC last year.

The #88 Porsche 911 RSR in which he will make his fourth WEC start of 2023 at Le Mans on 10/11 June will be replaced on the entry list by the #99 963 from Monza onwards.

No third name has been announced by Proton for its LMDh and it is understood that the team is considering running with a two-driver line-up.

Proton opted to delay racing its 963 until after Le Mans in order to undertake a short test programme with the car, unlike Jota, the other customer Porsche LMDh team in the WEC.

The British squad debuted its car at the Spa 6 Hours at the end of April after only a brief shakedown at the Porsche’s Weissach test facility.

The WEC entry returns to 37 cars for Monza, round four of the series, after the Ganassi Hypercar squad ran a second Cadillac V-Series.R at Spa.

Tincknell has been racing GTE Am Porsches with Proton ahead of his move into the top class for Monza

Tincknell has been racing GTE Am Porsches with Proton ahead of his move into the top class for Monza

Photo by: Paul Foster

Glickenhaus Racing has so far only listed Romain Dumas in its Pipo-engined 007 Le Mans Hypercar, but it is expected that Olivier Pla and Ryan Briscoe will continue in the car.

Mathias Beche comes into the Prema team’s #63 ORECA alongside Daniil Kvyat and Doriane Pin.

The Swiss LMP2 regular replaces Lamborghini factory driver Mirko Bortolotti, who will be racing on the Monza weekend at the Norisring DTM round aboard a Huracan GT3 EVO2 for SSR Performance.

Ben Hanley and Giedo van der Garde return to the #22 and #23 United Autosport LMP2 ORECAs in place of Filipe Albuquerque and Tom Blomqvist, who will be competing in the clashing IMSA SportsCar Championship round at the former Mosport circuit, now known as the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The only other TBA on the entry is against the #21 GTE Am class AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo in which Ulysse de Pauw and Simon Mann will continue.

Stefano Costantini and then Diego Alessi have so far driven the car alongside them.

shares
comments

Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn

Vanwall drops ex-F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Peugeot signs rising star Jakobsen as WEC junior driver

Peugeot signs rising star Jakobsen as WEC junior driver

WEC

Peugeot signs rising star Jakobsen as WEC junior driver Peugeot signs rising star Jakobsen as WEC junior driver

Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return

Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return

WEC

Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Harry Tincknell More from
Harry Tincknell
Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA

Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA

WEC

Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA

Tincknell returns to WEC in Proton Porsche alongside Priaulx Jr

Tincknell returns to WEC in Proton Porsche alongside Priaulx Jr

WEC

Tincknell returns to WEC in Proton Porsche alongside Priaulx Jr Tincknell returns to WEC in Proton Porsche alongside Priaulx Jr

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Prime
Prime
IMSA

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Proton Competition More from
Proton Competition
WeatherTech switches from Porsche to Mercedes for rest of 2022

WeatherTech switches from Porsche to Mercedes for rest of 2022

IMSA

WeatherTech switches from Porsche to Mercedes for rest of 2022 WeatherTech switches from Porsche to Mercedes for rest of 2022

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up

IMSA

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring

Latest news

Jesse Love wins at Charlotte for third straight ARCA victory

Jesse Love wins at Charlotte for third straight ARCA victory

ARCA ARCA

Jesse Love wins at Charlotte for third straight ARCA victory Jesse Love wins at Charlotte for third straight ARCA victory

WRC legend Gronholm crashes out of rally return

WRC legend Gronholm crashes out of rally return

Misc Other rally

WRC legend Gronholm crashes out of rally return WRC legend Gronholm crashes out of rally return

Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession

Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession

Allgaier wins pole for rain-threatened Charlotte Xfinity race

Allgaier wins pole for rain-threatened Charlotte Xfinity race

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Charlotte

Allgaier wins pole for rain-threatened Charlotte Xfinity race Allgaier wins pole for rain-threatened Charlotte Xfinity race

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe