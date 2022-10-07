Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ferrari LMH surpasses 10,000km in testing as launch date set Next / Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 3
WEC News

Blomqvist returns to WEC in 2023 with United Autosports

New IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title winners Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis will team up at United Autosports in next year’s FIA World Endurance Championship. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Blomqvist returns to WEC in 2023 with United Autosports
Listen to this article

United has announced that Blomqvist will be joining Jarvis in the team’s #23 Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2 after they sealed the IMSA Daytona Prototype international (DPi) crown with victory together with Helio Castroneves in last weekend’s Petit Le Mans 10-hour endurance at Road Atlanta. 

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura IMSA teammates will drive alongside American Josh Pierson, who is remaining as the mandatory silver-rated driver in #23 for a second season. 

Blomqvist, 28, is replacing Alex Lynn, who will be racing for the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac team in the Hypercar division of the WEC next year. 

The deal brings Blomqvist back to the WEC for the first time since 2021 when he finished runner-up in P2 with the JOTA team, sharing one of the team's two Orecas with Stoffel Vandoorne and Seal Gelael.

Blomqvist said: “[United] have proven themselves as one of the top teams in the world of endurance racing and I’m thrilled to be working with all of the team. 

“I had a successful year with Olly, winning the IMSA championship together, so teaming up with him and Josh makes for a really exciting line-up! 

“It’s great to be back in the WEC paddock, returning to the Le Mans 24 Hours and in the ultra-competitive LMP2 category.”

Jarvis described Blomqvist as “a great addition” to the team and that it will be “great to continue with him in WEC”.

#23 United Autosports Usa Oreca 07 - Gibson of Alexander Lyn, Oliver Jarvis, Joshua Pierson

#23 United Autosports Usa Oreca 07 - Gibson of Alexander Lyn, Oliver Jarvis, Joshua Pierson

Photo by: Morgese / Gandolfi

Team boss Richard Dean added: “We are delighted to welcome Tom to our team for WEC 2023, and to have Olly stay with us for a second season cements a super strong line-up alongside Josh for next year.”

Blomqvist will dovetail his WEC campaign alongside a return to Meyer Shank for next year, which means he is set to miss the Algarve round which clashes with the Long Beach IMSA weekend. 

Jarvis has yet to be confirmed with the American team for 2023. 

Long-term teammates and 2019/20 WEC P2 title winners Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson will drive United’s second Oreca in the 2023 WEC, though the team has yet to name the third driver.

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari LMH surpasses 10,000km in testing as launch date set
Previous article

Ferrari LMH surpasses 10,000km in testing as launch date set
Next article

Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 3

Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 3
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
WRT to make BMW GT3 switch, MotoGP legend Rossi among those testing
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

WRT to make BMW GT3 switch, MotoGP legend Rossi among those testing

Cadillac reveals Chip Ganassi WEC LMDh line-up for 2023
WEC

Cadillac reveals Chip Ganassi WEC LMDh line-up for 2023

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Tom Blomqvist More from
Tom Blomqvist
Blomqvist reveals key to MSR Acura’s Petit Le Mans win Road Atlanta
IMSA

Blomqvist reveals key to MSR Acura’s Petit Le Mans win

Meyer Shank retains Blomqvist, promises him an IndyCar test
IMSA

Meyer Shank retains Blomqvist, promises him an IndyCar test

MSR's IMSA full-timers say Rolex 24 win "just the beginning" Daytona 24
Video Inside
IMSA

MSR's IMSA full-timers say Rolex 24 win "just the beginning"

Latest news

Russell: Suzuka "exposed" Mercedes' straight-line speed weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Suzuka "exposed" Mercedes' straight-line speed weakness

George Russell believes the requirements of Suzuka have "exposed" Mercedes' straight-line speed weakness after slumping to eighth place in Formula 1 qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.

DTM Hockenheim: Auer takes crucial pole for penultimate race
DTM DTM

DTM Hockenheim: Auer takes crucial pole for penultimate race

Mercedes driver Lucas Auer clinched a crucial pole position for his DTM championship hopes in Saturday's qualifying session at the Hockenheimring, as Audi star Rene Rast struggled to ninth.

Verstappen keeps Suzuka F1 pole after reprimand for Norris Q3 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen keeps Suzuka F1 pole after reprimand for Norris Q3 clash

Max Verstappen has kept pole position for the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix after receiving a reprimand for the incident with Lando Norris in Q3 at Suzuka.

Sainz "fed up" with narrowly missing out on F1 poles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz "fed up" with narrowly missing out on F1 poles

Carlos Sainz says he is "fed up" of narrowly missing out on pole position after the Ferrari Formula 1 driver landed third in qualifying for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.