Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
12 days
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
60 days
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
108 days
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
144 days
WEC / Bahrain / Breaking news

Toyotas hit with unequal handicaps for Bahrain WEC

Toyotas hit with unequal handicaps for Bahrain WEC
By:
Nov 30, 2019, 10:57 AM

The two Toyotas will race at next month's Bahrain FIA World Endurance Championship round with different levels of success handicaps.

The bulletin confirming the handicaps for the Bahrain 8 Hours on December 14 lists the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid with a 2.51s per lap penalty and the #8 sister car with 2.72s. 

That is despite both Japanese cars lying more than 40 points ahead of the last-placed car in the championship classification. 

The explanation of the new system introduced for the LMP1 class this season issued in August states that "the maximum performance reduction applied may not be greater than the equivalent of 40 points". 

No clarification on why the TS050s are on different penalties has been forthcoming from the FIA or the WEC. 

The 0.21s difference could be explained by the three-point gap between the two Toyotas. Using the 0.01255s per point per kilometre handicap co-efficient, three points equates to 0.203s. 

The 2.72s penalty for #8 is slightly down on the 2.74s penalty that both Toyotas carried at Shanghai last month, which reflects the slightly shorter lap at Bahrain. 

Rebellion's solo R-13, which won this month's Shanghai round, is listed with a 1.36s penalty for Bahrain. But its 28.5-point lead over the #6 Ginetta-AER G60-LT-P1, the lowest-scoring car in class, suggests it should be pulled back by 1.93s. 

The Rebellion has been penalised solely with ballast, the car's minimum weight rising from 862kg at Shanghai to 882kg in Bahrain. 

The August explanation, issued on the eve of the Silverstone series opener, stated that the weight of non-hybrid cars would not be increased above 870kg.

About this article

Series WEC
Series WEC Event Bahrain
Author Gary Watkins

Race hub

Bahrain

Bahrain

12 Dec - 14 Dec
FP1 Starts in
12 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
07:00
15:00
FP2
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
11:30
19:30
FP3
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
03:20
11:20
Q1
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:00
17:00
Q2
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:30
17:30
Race
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
06:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Schedule

