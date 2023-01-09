Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi joins JOTA for WEC LMP2 campaign Next / Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
WEC News

Toyota believes customer LMH cars possible, not just LMDh

Toyota believes it will be possible for customer teams to run cars built to Le Mans Hypercar regulations despite the perception that they are more expensive and complicated than LMDh machines.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Toyota believes customer LMH cars possible, not just LMDh
Listen to this article

The FIA World Endurance Championship will allow the new breed of LMDh cars to compete against LMH machinery in the Hypercar class from 2023 as part of a convergence process with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The LMDh has been devised as a cost-effective entry route into the pinnacle of sportscar racing, with each car based on an LMP2 chassis and running a hybrid system that is supplied externally for a fixed price.

This makes it an attractive proposition for independent teams wanting to race at Le Mans 24 Hours, and Porsche has already managed to sell four examples of the 963 to customers across WEC and IMSA for the first year of its LMDh programme.

By contrast, no manufacturer has so far managed to ink a deal to supply an LMH car, which must feature a bespoke chassis and powertrain as part of regulations that allow greater technical freedom than LMDh.

Toyota says it currently has no plans to make the title-winning GR010 Hybrid available to customers, but believes an independent outfit won’t find racing an LMH car very different to an LMDh.

Asked if it was possible for a customer team to run an LMH car such as the Toyota, Ferrari or the Peugeot, the Japanese marque’s technical director Pascal Vasselon said: “It's definitely possible.

“If you ask me [if] it's our strategy at the moment, no. But it's definitely possible. It would be possible to have customer teams in LMH.”

LMDh programmes “not much” cheaper than LMH 

Toyota also believes the cost of running an LMDh programme isn’t much lower than LMH, citing the amount of testing the likes of Porsche, Cadillac, BMW and Acura have completed as proof that one route isn’t necessarily cheaper than the other.

Asked if running an LMH car would be more expensive than LMDh, Vasselon said: “Not much, no. The LMDh car has proved to be a bit more expensive than expected. And in the end it should not be that different.

“At the moment when you see the testing intensity of [some manufacturers], for sure it's a lot of budget. 

“Whether you test with an LMDh or an LMH, in the end you should not have a massive number of test days, which matters.”

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport, Porsche 963, GTP: Mathieu Jaminet, Michael Christensen, Nick Tandy

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport, Porsche 963, GTP: Mathieu Jaminet, Michael Christensen, Nick Tandy

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

The LMDh regulations have brought Porsche back to endurance racing, with the German manufacturer about to embark on parallel programmes in WEC and IMSA from 2023 in collaboration with Team Penske.

Porsche will supply customer cars to JOTA (WEC), JDC-Miller (IMSA) and Proton Competition (WEC and IMSA) for the first year of its LMDh project, although those won't be ready until the end of April at the soonest.

Porsche rolled out the 963 LMDh back in January and has since spent considerable resources in testing the car in both North America and Europe for its first racing programme of this scale since it withdrew from LMP1 at the end of the 2017 WEC season.

But the German manufacturer disputes Toyota’s claims about the cost of operating an LMDh car versus an LMH.

Asked if LMDh has proved to be more expensive than originally thought, Porsche motorsport chief Thomas Laudenbach told Motorsport.com: “No, I wouldn't say so. Not in general. 

“I think the concept of an LMDh is you have restricted freedom but you still have freedom in enough areas that from a manufacturer you can show your abilities. So for me it's a good trade off between cost control and the freedom you have in building your own car. 

“Also having the rules and boundary conditions in mind, it is quite a good approach to have this Balance of Performance running because we are very transparent to the sanctioning body. 

“No, I wouldn't say it has proved to be more expensive than we originally thought.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi joins JOTA for WEC LMP2 campaign
Previous article

Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi joins JOTA for WEC LMP2 campaign
Next article

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Dakar 2023: Loeb strikes back on Stage 8, Al-Attiyah maintains lead Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Loeb strikes back on Stage 8, Al-Attiyah maintains lead

Fittipaldi, Lux join Rick Ware in IMSA, Cindric gets Daytona drive Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Fittipaldi, Lux join Rick Ware in IMSA, Cindric gets Daytona drive

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

NTE/SSR’s Rolex 24 line-up includes two debutants
IMSA IMSA

NTE/SSR’s Rolex 24 line-up includes two debutants

NTE/SSR’s driver roster for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona will include two drivers who are new to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Nicki Thiim will join team regulars John Potter, Andy Lally and Spencer Pumpelly in Magnus Racing’s #44 Aston Martin Vantage for this month’s 61st Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’

Max Verstappen found his margin of victory over Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in 2022 “a bit surprising” after comfortably wrapping up the world championship.

NASCAR stars partner to purchase CARS late model series
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars partner to purchase CARS late model series

Three former and current NASCAR drivers have partnered to purchase the CARS Tour, a popular Late Model stock car series based in the Southeast United States.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Prime

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

OPINION: There is plenty of excitement over the glut of manufacturers tackling the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship this season. The selection committee is set to face headaches over who it decides to admit and who gets turned away from the 2023 entry list, but history tells us that the smaller entrants have a place

WEC
11 h
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Prime

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

WEC
Dec 21, 2022
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Prime

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.