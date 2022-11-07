Tickets Subscribe
WEC News

Top SF/SGT engineer joins Toyota WEC Hypercar effort

Leading SUPER GT and Super Formula engineer Ryan Dingle will join Toyota’s FIA World Endurance Championship effort next season.

Jamie Klein
By:
Top SF/SGT engineer joins Toyota WEC Hypercar effort
Listen to this article

The Canadian will replace Jakob Andreasen in the role of chief engineer for the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid shared by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, bringing down the curtain on a five-year stint working in Japan’s two premier motorsport series.

As a fluent Japanese speaker, Dingle is well-placed to act as a bridge between the European and Japanese sides of the multi-title-winning Toyota operation.

He also has experience of working with team principal Kamui Kobayashi, whom he race engineered at the KCMG team in Super Formula in 2019 (pictured top).

Dingle has spent the last three seasons working with the Servus Japan organisation that runs both the ARTA Honda team in SUPER GT and Team Goh in Super Formula.

He took ARTA pair Tomoki Nojiri and Nirei Fukuzumi to four wins as well as the runner-up spot in the championship last year, but the impending news of his departure meant he was stood down in favour of Hitoshi Iyoki from the fourth round of the current season at Fuji.

In Super Formula, he has worked with rookie Ren Sato this year following Servus’s split from Team Mugen, where he engineered the #15 Red Bull-sponsored car in 2020 and ‘21, overseeing Ukyo Sasahara and Hiroki Otsu for those seasons respectively.

 

After stepping up from All-Japan Formula 3, Dingle made his debut as a Super Formula race engineer in 2017 for Felix Rosenqvist at Team LeMans, taking the Swede to third in that year's standings.

After a season working with Kazuya Oshima in 2018, he then joined KCMG to engineer Kobayashi before crossing the floor to the Honda camp for 2020.

In addition, he worked for Toyota SUPER GT team Racing Project Bandoh as performance engineer from 2017-19 before taking up his role at Servus.

Having completed his final duties for Servus last weekend in the final round of the SUPER GT season at Motegi, Dingle is set to join Toyota for this weekend’s Bahrain WEC finale, although he won’t fully take over Andreasen’s role until the start of next season.

Andreasen was unveiled as the United Autosports team’s new technical director in September, succeeding ex-Ferrari F1 man Dave Greenwood.

