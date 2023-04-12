Subscribe
Previous / Isotta Fraschini Le Mans Hypercar completes first day of running Next / Ex-F1 driver Kvyat joins Lamborghini LMDh programme for 2024
WEC / Portimao News

Toyota's Buemi expects closer fight at Portimao, Ferrari "biggest threat"

Toyota driver Sebastien Buemi is expecting this weekend’s Portimao round of the World Endurance Championship to be much closer than the season-opener at Sebring last month.

Gary Watkins
By:
Toyota's Buemi expects closer fight at Portimao, Ferrari "biggest threat"
Listen to this article

Buemi believes Toyota’s two-lap winning margin at the Sebring 1000 Miles was an unrepresentative result and that the six-hour race at Portimao will offer a better picture of how competitive its rivals in the Hypercar class will be in 2023.

“It looked a lot because in the end we won by two laps,” said Buemi, who ended up second to the sister Toyota with team-mates Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa aboard the #8 GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar.

“But we didn’t get a drive-through, we didn’t make any mistakes in strategy or in traffic, and we didn’t have any contact.

“After eight hours, it looked like a big gap, but it wasn’t in terms of the lap times.”

Buemi pointed out that Antonio Fuoco, who finished third in the best of the Ferrari 499P LMHs, was “very close to us” in terms of lap time but that “we were a bit more consistent”.

The Swiss suggested that Sebring International Raceway didn’t offer a true picture of the relative competitiveness of Toyota’s competition this year from Ferrari, Porsche, Peugeot and Cadillac.

“Sebring is a special track so I’m not sure we have a clear picture yet of where everyone is in terms of performance; Portimao will give us a much clearer indication,” he said.

“We also need to keep in mind that [many of] our competitors are new in the championship and every race they will have a steep learning curve and they will get better and better.”

Buemi is expecting a strong challenge from the factory AF Corse Ferrari team, which claimed pole with Fuoco at Sebring.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“After Sebring you would have to say that Ferrari will be the biggest threat,” said Buemi.

“They were very fast and had good reliability; I was very impressed by them.”

Buemi insisted that it was difficult to make too many predictions going into the week of the Portimao 6 Hours because of a revised Balance of Performance.

Two different BoP tables were published pre-season, one covering Sebring and one the next three races up to and including the Le Mans 24 Hours in June.

“There are quite a few factors that are different to predict and the first one is that we have a different BoP,” he said.

Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal Kamui Kobayashi, who won at Sebring with Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez, pointed out that some of the Japanese marque’s rivals have greater recent experience of the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

Read Also:

“Many of our rivals have tested there recently, but we will be driving there for the first time since April last year,” he said.

“This means we need to work hard during the practice sessions to find the right set-ups and tyre strategies.”

Practice for the second round of the WEC at Portimao begins at 10:30 local time on 14 April, with the race starting at 12:00 on 16 April.

shares
comments

Related video

Isotta Fraschini Le Mans Hypercar completes first day of running

Ex-F1 driver Kvyat joins Lamborghini LMDh programme for 2024
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Ex-F1 driver Kvyat joins Lamborghini LMDh programme for 2024

Ex-F1 driver Kvyat joins Lamborghini LMDh programme for 2024

WEC

Ex-F1 driver Kvyat joins Lamborghini LMDh programme for 2024 Ex-F1 driver Kvyat joins Lamborghini LMDh programme for 2024

Isotta Fraschini Le Mans Hypercar completes first day of running

Isotta Fraschini Le Mans Hypercar completes first day of running

WEC

Isotta Fraschini Le Mans Hypercar completes first day of running Isotta Fraschini Le Mans Hypercar completes first day of running

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Sébastien Buemi More from
Sébastien Buemi
Calado questions WEC tyre warmer ban after Sebring Prologue crash

Calado questions WEC tyre warmer ban after Sebring Prologue crash

WEC
Sebring

Calado questions WEC tyre warmer ban after Sebring Prologue crash Calado questions WEC tyre warmer ban after Sebring Prologue crash

Wehrlein accepts full blame for Buemi Cape Town FE clash

Wehrlein accepts full blame for Buemi Cape Town FE clash

Formula E
Cape Town ePrix

Wehrlein accepts full blame for Buemi Cape Town FE clash Wehrlein accepts full blame for Buemi Cape Town FE clash

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Sebring 1-2 "very important" for Toyota against new WEC rivals

Sebring 1-2 "very important" for Toyota against new WEC rivals

WEC
Sebring

Sebring 1-2 "very important" for Toyota against new WEC rivals Sebring 1-2 "very important" for Toyota against new WEC rivals

Toyota confident it will be competitive on rough gravel in Mexico WRC

Toyota confident it will be competitive on rough gravel in Mexico WRC

WRC
Rally Mexico

Toyota confident it will be competitive on rough gravel in Mexico WRC Toyota confident it will be competitive on rough gravel in Mexico WRC

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Prime
Prime
WRC

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Latest news

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

MGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull

Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull

F1 Formula 1

Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

F1 Formula 1

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza
Tim Wright

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.