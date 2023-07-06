Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari to approach Monza WEC with "humility" after Le Mans win Next / TF Sport open to running Astons alongside Corvette WEC programme
WEC / Monza News

Toyota “looking over its shoulder” in WEC title fight against Ferrari

Toyota is “looking over its shoulder” as it defends a 25-point lead in the World Endurance Championship heading into the final three races, according to Brendon Hartley.

Gary Watkins
By:
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

The New Zealander believes he and team-mates Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa will face a strong challenge from Le Mans 24 Hours winner Ferrari for the title starting at the Monza 6 Hours this weekend, even though their points lead is the equivalent to a victory in a regular six-hour WEC round.

“We look strong in the championship because we are 25 points ahead, but we’re definitely looking over our shoulder, and not just at the guys in red,” Hartley told Motorsport.com.

“The #51 Ferrari [driven by Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado] is closest to us on points and they will be throwing everything at it.

“But I’m not counting out Cadillac or Porsche, and if there is some tricky weather, Peugeot as well.

“We’re leading the points, but we’ve definitely got a big fight on our hands - it’s gloves off.”

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

Hartley stressed the importance of finishing each of the three remaining races — at Monza, then Fuji in September and November’s Bahrain curtain closer — aboard their Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar, because “one DNF can change the whole game”.

Toyota, which also leads the manufacturers’ points from Ferrari, is beginning the post-Le Mans leg of the WEC “with quiet confidence”, according to Hartley.

But he is predicting that Ferrari 499P will be strong on home ground at Monza.

“I fully expect it to be a tough race in Monza; Ferrari showed the best straightline speed at Le Mans and going to the Temple of Speed that will be good for them.

“Our job is to put everything together, maximise our potential and try to win a world championship.

“Le Mans is behind us and we’re already looking at next year, but the world championship is important as well.

“It’s easy to forget that sometimes because Le Mans is such a big race and we all care about it so much, but not everyone gets to call themselves a world champion.”

Practice for the Monza 6 Hours, round five of the 2023 WEC, begins on Friday, 7 July, at 11:30 local time.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Ferrari to approach Monza WEC with "humility" after Le Mans win

TF Sport open to running Astons alongside Corvette WEC programme
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
WEC Monza: Toyota edges Ferrari in second practice

WEC Monza: Toyota edges Ferrari in second practice

WEC
Monza

WEC Monza: Toyota edges Ferrari in second practice WEC Monza: Toyota edges Ferrari in second practice

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress

WEC
Monza

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” despite Le Mans progress

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Brendon Hartley More from
Brendon Hartley
Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid

Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid

Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley

Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley

WEC
Bahrain

Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley

The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year

The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year

Prime
Prime
Formula E

The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year

Toyota Racing More from
Toyota Racing
Conway: WEC title hopes over for #7 Toyota crew after Le Mans DNF

Conway: WEC title hopes over for #7 Toyota crew after Le Mans DNF

WEC
Monza

Conway: WEC title hopes over for #7 Toyota crew after Le Mans DNF Conway: WEC title hopes over for #7 Toyota crew after Le Mans DNF

Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya

Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya

WRC
Rally Kenya

Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Prime
Prime
WRC

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Latest news

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Mid-Ohio

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star? Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe