Previous / WEC releases Balance of Performance for Sebring opener Next / Kubica leads second WEC Prologue session at Sebring
WEC / Sebring testing Testing report

Toyota’s Lopez leads WEC Prologue Session 1 at Sebring

Jose Maria Lopez put the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid on top of the times in the opening three-hour FIA World Endurance Championship Prologue session at Sebring, but the session was red-flagged at the two-hour mark due to a torrential rainstorm.

Toyota’s Lopez leads WEC Prologue Session 1 at Sebring
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Lopez’s time of 1min51.223sec was set on the 32nd of 42 laps by the #7 car, which left him 0.4sec faster than the WRT Oreca LMP2 car of Ferdinand Habsburg.

He in turn was five-hundredths faster than the Alpine A480 Hypercar whose best time was set by Nicolas Lapierre, while Robin Frijns in the second WRT Oreca LMP2 car was fourth ahead of the Prema Orlen Team’s Oreca, driven by ex-Formula 1 ace Robert Kubica.

JOTA clocked sixth and 10th fastest, sandwiching the two United Autosports entries and the Richard Mille Racing Team which will be raced by World Rally Championship legend Sebastien Ogier, Charles Milesi and Lilou Wadoux.

All were ahead of the second Toyota of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, which finished the session 1.3sec off its sister car, but ahead of the fourth Hypercar in action, the Glickenhaus 007 of Olivier Pla, Romain Dumas and Ryan Briscoe.

In GTE Pro, the works Porsche 911 RSR-19s were 1-2 thanks to Michael Christensen – despite the #92 car grinding to a halt on-track halfway through the session – and Richard Lietz.

Corvette Racing’s Nick Tandy was third, 0.6sec off the class top spot, and 0.45sec ahead of the fastest GTE Am entry, the Team Project 1 Porsche of Matteo Cairoli. Next up among the Ams, and sixth in GT overall was Nicki Thiim’s Northwest AMR Aston Martin Vantage.

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
