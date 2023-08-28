Subscribe
Previous / Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger
WEC / Fuji News

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

Stoffel Vandoorne will make his maiden appearance in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class at Fuji, replacing an injured Nico Muller at Peugeot.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Stoffel Vandoorne, Peugeot

Vandoorne will share the #94 Peugeot 9X8 in the six-hour fixture in Japan with Loic Duval and Gustavo Menezes for what would be his first WEC outing in any category since the 2021 WEC season finale in Bahrain.

The Belgian has been called in by Peugeot following the news that Muller sustained an injury on his left collarbone in August. A decision was subsequently taken in consultation with his doctors to skip the Fuji 6 Hours in order to fully recover from the injury.

“Unfortunately, Nico won’t be able to race for this round and we wish him a speedy recovery,” said team director Olivier Jansonnie. “Stoffel Vandoorne has all our trust, and we know that he will be able to step in quickly and give his maximum. 

“We are entering the last part of the season and our aim will be to be 100% reliable for the last two races and fight at the front with both our PEUGEOT 9X8. We will get ready as best as we can for these two races, trying to be consistent in our performance and race results.” 

Stoffel Vandoorne, Peugeot 9X8

Stoffel Vandoorne, Peugeot 9X8

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Vandoorne moves up to a race seat just two months after Peugeot scored its first Hypercar podium at Monza, with Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikken Jensen and Paul di Resta finishing third in the sister #93 car.

It followed an improved showing for the brand at the Le Mans 24 Hours, where Peugeot led for certain stages of the race and also showed markedly improved reliability, an area that the French manufacturer struggled with in the past.

The Fuji race on 10 September is one of the two flyaway races that will bring the season to a close, with the campaign set to conclude in Bahrain with a bonus point eight-hour fixture on 4 November.

“The goal for this race is to keep showing that we are able to fight for the first places and for podiums on a regular basis and with both our cars,” said Jansonnie. 

“Thus, we will have to have the same level of performance than in Monza for the last two races in Fuji and Bahrain. 

“The Fuji Speedway is a track with tricky weather conditions, and we showed in the past that in this case we are doing quite well. It’s also a track that suited us in the past, last year we managed to move forward in terms of performance and reliability.

Vandoorne joined Stellantis marque Peugeot as a reserve driver at the start of the year, months after securing a deal to race for sister team DS Penske in Formula E. He was due to test the 9X8 as early as the Bahrain rookie test last year, but an appendicitis diagnosis prevented him from taking part in the running.

He is one of the two additional drivers Peugeot has in its roster alongside Malthe Jakobsen, who was promoted to the rank of WEC junior in May.

shares
comments

Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Rast targets Schneider's DTM title record

Rast targets Schneider's DTM title record

DTM

Rast targets Schneider's DTM title record Rast targets Schneider's DTM title record

F1 Dutch GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Dutch GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more F1 Dutch GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Stoffel Vandoorne More from
Stoffel Vandoorne
Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test

Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test

Formula 1

Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test

Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa

Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa

Formula 1

Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Prime
Prime
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Peugeot Sport More from
Peugeot Sport
The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps

The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps

WEC

The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps

Peugeot 9X8 'starting to feel like proper race car' at Monza

Peugeot 9X8 'starting to feel like proper race car' at Monza

WEC
Monza

Peugeot 9X8 'starting to feel like proper race car' at Monza Peugeot 9X8 'starting to feel like proper race car' at Monza

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Latest news

Verstappen finally gets replacement F1 trophy after Norris breakage

Verstappen finally gets replacement F1 trophy after Norris breakage

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen finally gets replacement F1 trophy after Norris breakage Verstappen finally gets replacement F1 trophy after Norris breakage

Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?

Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?

F1 Formula 1

Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock? Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?

Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin F1 at Italian GP

Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin F1 at Italian GP

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin F1 at Italian GP Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin F1 at Italian GP

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation
Gary Watkins

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe