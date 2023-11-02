WEC Bahrain: #7 Toyota tops wind-delayed, rain-hit first practice
The two Toyotas led the way in an interrupted first session of practice for Saturday’s World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain.
Kamui Kobayashi and Sebastien Buemi ended up 1-2 in their respective Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercars, setting their times straight after a 45-minute stoppage in Free Practice 1 for the Bahrain 8 Hours.
The red flag resulted from a loose advertising hoarding being blown onto the track by high winds and then attention to banners elsewhere around the Bahrain International Circuit.
Buemi had been fastest before the break with a 1m49.976s, which he improved to a 1m49.960s straight after the resumption.
Kobayashi then went almost exactly a tenth faster with a 1m49.856s to end up quickest.
The four Porsche 963 LMDhs in the WEC Hypercar field filled out positions three to six, the two Penske-run factory cars sandwiched between the two customer entries.
Gianmaria Bruni was fastest of the Porsche pack in third place with a 1m50.290s set immediately after the stoppage aboard Proton Competition’s car.
Laurens Vanthoor was just three hundredths behind in the first of the Penske cars with a 1m50.328s, while Michael Christensen was less than a tenth behind on 1m50.403s in the US team’s other entry.
Will Stevens took sixth aboard the Jota Porsche on 1m50.507s.
The solo factory Cadillac V-Series.R run by Chip Ganassi Racing was seventh courtesy of a 1m50.542s from Alex Lynn
Ferrari took eighth and ninth in the FP1 classification, James Calado’s 1m51.482s aboard the best of the 499P LMHs shading Miguel Molina’s 1m51.722s in the sister car.
The two Peugeot 9X8 LMHs ended up 10th and 11th in the hands of Nico Muller and Paul di Resta ahead of the Vanwall Vandervell 680 LMH with Esteban Guerrieri driving.
FP1 had been declared wet on its resumption as a result of spots of rain reported at handful of corners.
The session was quickly extended to its full 90-minute duration to take account of the stoppage, but the rain intensified with just over half an hour.
This brought the entire 36-car field into the pits, with only a handful of cars returning to a wet but drying track for the final minutes.
Filipe Albuquerque was quickest in LMP2 for the United Autosports squad after trading fastest times with Gabriel Aubry in Vector Sport ORECA-Gibson 07.
Albuquerque got down to a 1m54.100s, which gave him a margin of more than half a second over Aubry’s beset of 1m54.654s.
Ferdinand Habsburg took third for WRT ahead of Oliver Rasmussen in Jota’s LMP2 entry.
The TF Sport-run D’Station Aston Martin Vantage GTE ended up quickest in GTE Am with Tomonobu Fujii’s hands.
The Japanese driver’s 1m59.516s was just six thousandths ahead quicker than Daniel Serra’s best in the Kessel Ferrari 488 GTE.
Second practice for the Bahrain race is due to start at 17:30 on Thursday.
WEC Bahrain - FP1 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi J. Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|35
|
1'49.856
|177.352
|2
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|39
|
+0.104
1'49.960
|0.104
|177.184
|3
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|N. Jani G. Bruni H. Tincknell
|Porsche 963
|22
|
+0.434
1'50.290
|0.330
|176.654
|4
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|24
|
+0.472
1'50.328
|0.038
|176.593
|5
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|D. Cameron M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|24
|
+0.547
1'50.403
|0.075
|176.473
|6
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|A. Felix da Costa W. Stevens Y. Yifei
|Porsche 963
|35
|
+0.651
1'50.507
|0.104
|176.307
|7
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn R. Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|22
|
+0.686
1'50.542
|0.035
|176.251
|8
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|21
|
+1.626
1'51.482
|0.940
|174.765
|9
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|17
|
+1.866
1'51.722
|0.240
|174.390
|10
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|L. Duval G. Menezes N. Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|24
|
+2.015
1'51.871
|0.149
|174.157
|11
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|P. di Resta M. Jensen J. Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|18
|
+2.361
1'52.217
|0.346
|173.620
|12
|
FLOYD VANWALL RACING TEAM HYPERCAR
|4
|E. Guerrieri T. Vautier R. Briscoe
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|32
|
+3.064
1'52.920
|0.703
|172.539
|13
|
United Autosports LMP2
|22
|F. Lubin P. Hanson F. Albuquerque
|Oreca 07
|20
|
+4.244
1'54.100
|1.180
|170.755
|14
|
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
|10
|R. Cullen M. Kaiser G. Aubry
|Oreca 07
|34
|
+4.798
1'54.654
|0.554
|169.930
|15
|
TEAM WRT LMP2
|31
|S. Gelael F. Habsburg R. Frijns
|Oreca 07
|34
|
+4.828
1'54.684
|0.030
|169.885
|16
|
Jota Sport LMP2
|28
|D. Heinemeier Hansson P. Fittipaldi O. Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|31
|
+5.118
1'54.974
|0.290
|169.457
|17
|
PREMA RACING LMP2
|63
|D. Pin M. Bortolotti D. Kvyat
|Oreca 07
|30
|
+5.206
1'55.062
|0.088
|169.327
|18
|
Alpine Elf Endurance Team LMP2
|36
|M. Vaxiviere J. Canal C. Milesi
|Oreca 07
|29
|
+5.219
1'55.075
|0.013
|169.308
|19
|
PREMA RACING LMP2
|9
|F. Ugran B. Viscaal J. Correa
|Oreca 07
|34
|
+5.275
1'55.131
|0.056
|169.226
|20
|
TEAM WRT LMP2
|41
|R. Andrade R. Kubica L. Deletraz
|Oreca 07
|29
|
+5.392
1'55.248
|0.117
|169.054
|21
|
United Autosports LMP2
|23
|J. Pierson T. Blomqvist O. Jarvis
|Oreca 07
|33
|
+5.545
1'55.401
|0.153
|168.830
|22
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|34
|J. Smiechowski F. Scherer A. Costa
|Oreca 07
|23
|
+5.846
1'55.702
|0.301
|168.391
|23
|
Alpine Elf Endurance Team LMP2
|35
|A. Negrao M. Rojas O. Caldwell
|Oreca 07
|33
|
+6.222
1'56.078
|0.376
|167.845
|24
|
D'Station Racing LMGTE AM
|777
|L. Talbot C. Stevenson T. Fujii
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|22
|
+9.660
1'59.516
|3.438
|163.017
|25
|
Kessel Racing LMGTE AM
|57
|
T. Kimura
E. MassonD. Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|32
|
+9.666
1'59.522
|0.006
|163.009
|26
|
GR RACING LMGTE AM
|86
|M. Wainwright R. Pera B. Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|22
|
+9.694
1'59.550
|0.028
|162.971
|27
|
AF Corse LMGTE AM
|21
|
F. DezoteuxS. Mann K. Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|22
|
+9.806
1'59.662
|0.112
|162.818
|28
|
AF Corse LMGTE AM
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|21
|
+9.814
1'59.670
|0.008
|162.807
|29
|
ORT BY TF LMGTE AM
|25
|A. Al Harthy M. Dinan C. Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|24
|
+9.860
1'59.716
|0.046
|162.745
|30
|
IRON DAMES LMGTE AM
|85
|S. Bovy M. Gatting R. Frey
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|20
|
+10.112
1'59.968
|0.252
|162.403
|31
|
Corvette Racing LMGTE AM
|33
|
B. Keating
N. VarroneN. Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|18
|
+10.206
2'00.062
|0.094
|162.276
|32
|
Proton Competition LMGTE AM
|77
|
C. Ried
M. PedersenJ. Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|15
|
+10.375
2'00.231
|0.169
|162.048
|33
|
IRON LYNX LMGTE AM
|60
|C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni A. Picariello
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|18
|
+10.389
2'00.245
|0.014
|162.029
|34
|
RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE LMGTE AM
|83
|L. Perez Companc L. Wadoux A. Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|29
|
+10.407
2'00.263
|0.018
|162.004
|35
|
PROJECT 1 - AO LMGTE AM
|56
|P. Hyett G. Jeannette M. Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|26
|
+10.542
2'00.398
|0.135
|161.823
|36
|
NORTHWEST AMR LMGTE AM
|98
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|22
|
+10.632
2'00.488
|0.090
|161.702
